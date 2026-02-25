Two teenagers dead with another seriously injured in Donegal crash

Two teenagers have died and another is being treated for serious injuries after a crash involving a car and a lorry in Donegal on Tuesday night.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene at St Johnston near the border with Derry at 11.15pm.

A male passenger in the car, aged in his late teens, was pronounced dead at the scene and was conveyed to the morgue at Letterkenny University Hospital.

A second male passenger, also in his late teens, was brought to Altnagelvin Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Gardaí said post-mortems will take place in due course, with the coroner being notified.

The driver of the car, a man in his late teens, was brought to Altnagelvin Hospital for treatment for serious injuries, and was later transferred to Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

No other injuries were reported at the time, gardaí said.

The R236 road remained closed for examination on Wednesday morning, with local diversions in place.

A statement added: “Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

“Road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 10.45pm and 11.45pm on Tuesday 24th February 2026 are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.”

The latest fatal incident comes after seven people were killed in multiple road crashes across the country last Saturday.