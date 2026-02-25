Indonesia frees and deports American jailed over Bali ‘suitcase murder’

Indonesia has freed and deported an American man after he spent 11 years in prison for the premeditated murder of his then-girlfriend’s mother on the tourist island of Bali.

Tommy Schaefer was sentenced to 18 years in prison for the 2014 murder of Sheila von Wiese-Mack, the mother of Heather Mack, during a luxury holiday in a case also known as the Bali “suitcase murder”.