HISTORY - BLOODY SUNDAY

Bloody Sunday 50th anniversary
Aoife Moore: Choosing not to hate over Bloody Sunday as hate eats at your heart
Her uncle was killed on Bloody Sunday, long before she was born, but Aoife Moore says it inspired her to pursue truth for a living. In total, fourteen people died after British soldiers opened fire on a civil rights march in Derry in 1972. The impact of one of the Troubles’ worst atrocities is still raw 50 years later

Sat, 29 Jan, 2022

None of the gardaí involved in any of the cases looked at in RTÉs 'Crimes And Confessions' series has ever been charged or even disciplined for assaulting anybody in custody

Sat, 29 Jan, 2022

50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday

Sat, 29 Jan, 2022

14 people died after British soldiers opened fire on a civil rights march in Derry in 1972. The impact of one of the worst atrocities of the Troubles is still raw 50 years later.

Fri, 28 Jan, 2022

Flames pour from Embassy
Dubliners recall burning of British Embassy after Bloody Sunday
Nearly every Dubliner has a story about the day the British Embassy was burnt down in the capital, as the country bristled with anger over Bloody Sunday.

Fri, 28 Jan, 2022

Taoiseach set to attend Bloody Sunday memorial service
The Taoiseach will lay a wreath at the memorial to the victims of Bloody Sunday as part of a service this weekend, organisers have said.

Thu, 27 Jan, 2022

Ireland stock
TDs hold minute’s silence to mark Bloody Sunday anniversary 
Politicians in the Dáil, sitting side-by-side as restrictions on numbers in the chamber were lifted, stood silently to mark the events in Derry 50 years ago

Tue, 25 Jan, 2022

Single-sex schools hark back to the days of a church-controlled Ireland, an Ireland which banned contraception and gay relationships, and introduced the marriage bar

Tue, 25 Jan, 2022

The media in Ireland shows an imbalance in its reporting of the Northern Ireland Troubles, writes John Cushnahan

Thu, 20 Jan, 2022

British government has ‘dragged its feet for too long’ on legacy issues – Martin
Micheál Martin has said the British government has “dragged its feet for too long” on legacy issues in Northern Ireland.

Wed, 19 Jan, 2022

