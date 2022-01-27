Mick Clifford Podcast: How Bloody Sunday acted as a recruiting agent for the IRA

Irish Examiner political correspondent Aoife Moore, a native of Derry, is also a niece of one of those murdered on that day, Patrick Doherty. 
Thu, 27 Jan, 2022 - 20:00

Sunday, January 30, marks the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday, the day that 13 innocent people were shot dead in Derry by members of the parachute regiment of the British army. 

Another man later died from his wounds. 

Irish Examiner political correspondent Aoife Moore, a native of the city, is also a niece of one of those murdered on that day, Patrick Doherty. 

She talks about how the event traumatised and shaped whole communities and acted as a recruiting agent for the IRA.

She also discusses what she sees as apathy in the South towards the campaign by families to get justice.

 

Bloody Sunday families say battle for justice goes on after 50 years

The Mick Clifford Podcast

