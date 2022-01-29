Mick Clifford: In the Republic, democratic norms and rights  abused to an appalling degree

Over the last three weeks, RTÉ Television has broadcast Crimes and Confessions, a series that looked at different cases in the 1970s and 1980s which featured multiple allegations of State violence and the abuse of human rights.
He personally interrogated Joanne Hayes in the Kerry Babies case.
A proper inquiry into where democratic norms broke down is required. Osgur Breatnach, who says he was tortured and beaten while in custody in the Sallins robbery investigation, has been campaigning for 40 years for such an inquiry.