The Shadow of Bloody Sunday

julieann Campbell’s uncle Jackie Duddy was 17 years old when he was murdered on Bloody Sunday, four years before she was born. John "Jackie" Duddy, was shot as he ran away from soldiers in the car park of Rossville Flats.



The bullet struck the youth in the shoulder and entered his chest. Three witnesses said they saw a soldier take deliberate aim at Jackie as he ran. He was the first fatality on Bloody Sunday and both the Saville and Widgery Inquiries into the events on the day concluded that Jackie Duddy was unarmed when he was killed.



Although she never met her uncle, Julieann Campbell's life has been changed and dominated by the events of Bloody Sunday. She trained as a journalist in the Derry Journal and began campaigning for the Bloody Sunday inquiry with the rest of the families, later she became a member of the Bloody Sunday Trust.



She was the communications officer for the relatives during the Saville inquiry and eventually worked in the Museum of Free Derry as heritage and programmes coordinator.



She is now undertaking a PHD centered on the study of how conflict affects wider communities. The museum opened in 2007 in order to tell the story of what happened in the city during the period 1968 – 1972, popularly known as ‘Free Derry’, and includes the civil rights era, Battle of the Bogside, Internment, Bloody Sunday and Operation Motorman.

icon There will never be a resolution to Bloody Sunday, they'll never get what they want.

She has recently published a book on Bloody Sunday.



“We grew up knowing all about Bloody Sunday, like most Derry families,” she said.



“We were confronted by it because we always had photos of Jackie around the house, you could never really escape.



“He was always talked about in hushed tones but they always talked about him and I grew up then with a fear of marches and a fear of soldiers.



“My mother was just absolutely traumatised about it and there was no there was healing that, you know, even when we came along years later, you could still see when people talked about Jackie that there was this hurt that just hung in the air and it was the way that he was killed. They were murdered, they were stolen from us.



“Everyone has a story or knows someone affected and it represents so much more than just Bloody Sunday. It’s held up as this example of a case because of the families’ perseverance, because they always kept in the public eye.



“I don’t feel like I am a campaigner, they done all that hard work, I just came afterwards and wrote about it."



Despite all the hard work over the years, she feels the families will never get justice.



“The book is just the story of Bloody Sunday told by the people themselves.



“There is a deep sense of injustice and a sense that our elders always talked about being second class citizens, that always stood out to me, I wanted to make a difference. When I was younger. I wanted to get involved to make sure it doesn't happen again.



“Then people say well, you're still going on about it, but if you look down to the intricacies of the case. You see straight away why people are still talking about it. That's what gave me the bug when I was young, when I looked it up, but I realised how fascinating and horrifying it was really was. The more I read the more I wanted to educate myself.



“There will never be a resolution to Bloody Sunday, they'll never get what they want. We'll never have fabled justice because they are planning to deny justice for every case in the North.”