TDs hold minute’s silence to mark Bloody Sunday anniversary 

TDs stood silently in the Dáil on Tuesday to mark the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.
Representatives heard that the events of Bloody Sunday were a “major tragedy” in the history of the island of Ireland.
Thirteen civil rights protesters were shot dead by British soldiers on January 30 1972.
Another man shot by paratroopers on the day died four months later.
Relatives of those who died and were injured on Bloody Sunday will mark the anniversary this weekend through a number of events.
“Today I propose that we hold a minute’s silence in remembrance of the 14 people who lost their lives as a result of Bloody Sunday, a major tragedy in the history of our island," Ceann Comhairle of the Dáil Seán Ó Fearghaíl said
Politicians in the Dáil, sitting side-by-side as restrictions on numbers in the chamber were lifted, stood silently to mark the events in Derry 50 years ago.