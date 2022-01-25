TDs hold minute’s silence to mark Bloody Sunday anniversary 

Politicians in the Dáil, sitting side-by-side as restrictions on numbers in the chamber were lifted, stood silently to mark the events in Derry 50 years ago
TDs hold minute’s silence to mark Bloody Sunday anniversary 

Leinster House, Dublin. File Picture: Brian Lawless/PA

Tue, 25 Jan, 2022 - 15:35
Dominic McGrath, PA

TDs stood silently in the Dáil on Tuesday to mark the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

Representatives heard that the events of Bloody Sunday were a “major tragedy” in the history of the island of Ireland.

Thirteen civil rights protesters were shot dead by British soldiers on January 30 1972.

Another man shot by paratroopers on the day died four months later.

Relatives of those who died and were injured on Bloody Sunday will mark the anniversary this weekend through a number of events.

“Today I propose that we hold a minute’s silence in remembrance of the 14 people who lost their lives as a result of Bloody Sunday, a major tragedy in the history of our island," Ceann Comhairle of the Dáil Seán Ó Fearghaíl said

Bloody Sunday Bogside mural showing a white handkerchief being waved by Fr Edward Daly as the body of Jackie Duddy was carried from where he was shot in the courtyard of Rossville Flats (Liam McBurney/PA)

Politicians in the Dáil, sitting side-by-side as restrictions on numbers in the chamber were lifted, stood silently to mark the events in Derry 50 years ago.

More in this section

Consumers struggle to understand energy bills Energy rebate of €113 will do nothing to ease pressure on families, warns Labour
Employee burnout report Employers will be able to refuse work from home requests on 13 grounds
Housing market 'slowly turning the corner', claims minister Housing market 'slowly turning the corner', claims minister
BloodySundayPoliticsPlace: Republic of IrelandPlace: Northern Ireland
<p>Secretary general at the Department of Health was controversially awarded an €81,000 pay increase when he was appointed secretary general in the Department of Health last year, which brought his salary to €292,000. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins</p>

Varadkar: Top civil servant's salary is a 'private matter'

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 22, 2022

  • 5
  • 11
  • 19
  • 32
  • 35
  • 38
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices