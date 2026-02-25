Scoil Mhuire dethrone Crescent College in Munster decider

Scoil Mhuire, Cork 4 Crescent College, Limerick 1

Scoil Mhuire were crowned So Hockey Munster Schoolgirls Hockey Cup champions at Garryduff on Wednesday.

Two goals in quick succession in the second quarter were the key scores as the Cork school defeated the defending champions in front of a crowd of just over 1,000.

Overall, this was an impressive team display from Scoil Mhuire with the likes of Lily May Kelleher, Amy Noonan, Sofie Moloney and Player of the Game, Susanna Burke, leading by example.

Crescent had started the better of the two sides and had the first real chance of the tie, with Isabelle Healy saving Eimer Keogh’s effort after two minutes.

Kate Burke had the first shot on goal for the winners, with Grace Madigan saving her shot to keep it scoreless.

Again, Scoil Mhuire had Healy to thank as she saved from Holly Murnane and Ava Doupe with 11 minutes gone.

Scoil Mhuire broke the deadlock after 14 minutes when Noonan set up Rebecca O’Connell to score.

Crescent were unlucky not to equalise when Anna Coughlan’s effort went just wide after 18 minutes.

Two minutes later and Scoil Mhuire doubled their lead from a penalty corner.

Emma McAuliffe pushed the ball to Kelleher, and she played it back to McAuliffe who gave Madigan no chance of saving to make it 2-0.

Crescent hit back within two minutes, from their fourth penalty corner, with Grace O’Dwyer finding the back of the net.

Scoil Mhuire responded and with three minutes to go to half time they restored their two-goal advantage.

From their second penalty corner McAuliffe played the ball to Moloney, and her pass found Noonan as she rattled the net to make it 3-1 at the break.

From here it was always going to be tough for Crescent to get back in contention, especially with Susanna Burke, Moloney and McAuliffe playing well in defence for the winners.

Supporters for Scoil Mhuire College cheer on Arabelle Sheahan and the team at Garryduff Sports Centre. Picture: Larry Cummins

Four minutes into the second half and that task became even harder as the Cork school went further ahead from another penalty corner.

This time Ada Ryan pushed the ball out to Noonan as she scored her second, and her side’s fourth, to put the result beyond doubt.

Credit to Crescent they never gave up with Elizabeth Scully going close.

With 10 minutes to go Coughlan had another effort for Crescent saved by Healy to keep three between the sides, their last real chance of scoring.

Noonan and Kelleher went close late on for Scoil Mhuire but in the end they were deserving 4-1 winners.

Scorers for Scoil Mhuire: Amy Noonan (2), Rebecca O’Connell, Emma McAuliffe.

Crescent College: Grace O’Dwyer.

SCOIL MHUIRE: I Healy, S Moloney, A Sheehan, E McAuliffe, A Noonan, J O’Farrell, A Ryan, S Burke, E Kingston, A Bermingham, LM Kelleher, G Kelleher, E Blackwell, R O’Connell, K Burke, A Martin, E Walsh, S O’Keeffe.

CRESCENT COLLEGE: G Madigan, N Stackpoole, A Buckley, I O’Carroll, C Scully, A Baggott, G O’Dwyer, A Reddan, E Scully, S Horgan, A Coughlan, E Keogh, MK Ryan, H Murnane, A Doupe, A Shields, A Robertson, M Murnane.

Umpires: Mark Mulcahy and David Murray.