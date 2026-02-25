Katie Taylor confirms retirement with final fight set for Dublin

Katie Taylor has confirmed that she will retire from boxing later this year, and that her final fight will take place in Dublin.

Croke Park is the top choice for the venue but Taylor said the Aviva Stadium and 3Arena are alternative options.

"I'm going to have my last fight this year here in Ireland," Taylor told Virgin Media.

"I want to end my career here in Dublin

"I've been at the top of my game for the last 20 years and I've loved every single part of it, the highs and the lows, everything that's brought. I'm still so excited to actually end my career here in Dublin and it's going to be a fantastic celebration."

The 39-year-old last fought in July when she defeated Amanda Serrano in their trilogy bout at Madison Square Garden. She is 25-1 in a professional career which began nearly 10 years ago. Her only loss was to Chantelle Cameron in 2023, a defeat she avenged later that year.

"We are still pushing home for Croke Park and that will be the icing on the cake for me at the end of my career," Taylor continued.

"It will be just so special to end my career in Ireland's most iconic arena. I'm not sure if it's going to happen but that's what we're pushing for and if it doesn't happen there obviously we can look at other options like the Aviva or the 3Arena.

"There's definitely plenty of options but at the top of my list is definitely Croke Park. We've had some tough conversations over the last few years. We tried to push for it before and it just never happened but I'm not going to give up hope."