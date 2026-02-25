Watch: Beau Greaves becomes first woman to hit nine-darter on PDC ProTour

The 22-year-old hit perfection in her Players Championship 6 clash with Mensur Suljovic in Leicester.
CLOUD NINE: Beau Greaves hit a nine-darter in Leicester (John Walton/PA)

Wed, 25 Feb, 2026 - 16:39
Jonathan Veal, PA

Beau Greaves created history by becoming the first woman to hit a nine-dart finish on the PDC ProTour.

The 22-year-old hit perfection in her Players Championship 6 clash with Mensur Suljovic in Leicester.

She hit consecutive 180s and then finished by taking out 141, pinning a double 12.

The Doncaster thrower looked overwhelmed after the leg, with Suljovic offering her a handshake.

She managed to compose herself to claim a 6-5 victory in the last 32, winning a final-leg decider.

Greaves has been the flagbearer for the women’s game in recent years, seeming almost invincible on the women’s tour while also beating Luke Littler on her way to the World Youth Championship final.

