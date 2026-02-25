Search ends for now at site linked to missing women 

The latest information - which prompted the search - was received from an anonymous source by the Garda Serious Crime Review Team (SCRT)
Search ends for now at site linked to missing women 

The scene at an area of open ground in Co Wicklow, near the border with Co Kildare, where Gardai investigating the murders of Jo Jo Dullard and Deirdre Jacob in the 1990s are conducting a search. Picture date: Thursday February 19, 2026. PA Photo. Josephine "Jo Jo" Dullard went missing on November 9 1995 while on her way home to Callan in Co Kilkenny from Bruxelles bar in Dublin. 18-year-old Deirdre Jacob was last seen near her home at Roseberry, Newbridge in Co Kildare on July 28 1998. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Wed, 25 Feb, 2026 - 20:11
Neil Michael

Gardaí investigating the separate disappearances and murders of JoJo Dullard and Deirdre Jacob have concluded the current search phase at a location near the Wicklow/Kildare border.

The location is an old quarry outside the town of Dunlavin, which is just inside the Co Wicklow border, adjacent to Co Kildare.

The latest information - which prompted the search - was received from an anonymous source by the Garda Serious Crime Review Team (SCRT), which is leading the investigation into the disappearance and murder of Ms Dullard.

Read More

Search continues for Jo Jo and Deirdre at this lonely spot. And all their families can do is wait
Family of Jo Jo Dullard issue public appeal as Wicklow search continues

A spokesperson said: “An Garda Síochána has provided an update to the families of JoJo Dullard and Deirdre Jacob in relation to this phase of the search, and they have been fully apprised of these developments.

“An Garda Síochána also acknowledges the ongoing cooperation and support of the landowner.” 

The family of JoJo Dullard appealed amidst the search to anyone with information about her case to come forward.

They urged anyone with information "no matter how small" to come forward.

The 21-year-old was last heard from when she made a phone call to her friend, Mary Cullinan, from a phone box in Moone, Co Kildare, at 11.37pm on November 9, 1995.

She was on her way home from Dublin, where she had enjoyed socialising in Bruxelles Bar, Harry Street, Dublin 2.

She had left home in Callan at 8.30am that morning and had hoped to get a bus back home to Kilkenny that night, but missed it.

She managed to get another lift to Moone, Co Kildare, at around 11.15pm, from where she made the last phone call to Mary Cullinan.

She cut the phone call short and told Mary that a car had stopped, and she was going to take the lift.

No further sighting was made of JoJo after that.

Gardai have been searching a location between Dunlavin and Baltinglass in Wicklow since last Monday and are using an excavator in the operation aimed at locating the missing women.

Both are the subject of murder investigations.

Deirdre Jacob disappeared from near the front gates of her parents’ home in Roseberry, Newbridge, Co Kildare on the afternoon of July 28 1998.

She was 18 at the time.

Separate information in relation to this site is thought to have been provided some 10 years ago, but no search has been carried out on it until now. That information claimed that Larry Murphy, a convicted rapist and key suspect for the murder of Ms Jacob, used to go to the sand pit and that he may have buried vehicles there.

Murphy, who was living in Baltinglass at the time, travelled a lot around Wicklow and Kildare working as a carpenter.

Murphy was released from jail in 2010, after he served 10 years for the kidnapping, rape and attempted murder of a woman in the Wicklow mountains in 2001. Only for he was disturbed during the attack, gardaí suspect Murphy would have killed the woman and buried her remains.

Read More

The search for the Irish women who have gone missing in the Vanishing Triangle

x

CONNECT WITH US TODAY

Whatsapp logo

WHATSAPP

Newsletter logo

NEWSLETTERS

Notification logo

NOTIFICATIONS

Be the first to know the latest news and updates

More in this section

Cork lorry driver pleads guilty to careless driving causing death of pensioner Cork lorry driver pleads guilty to careless driving causing death of pensioner
Palestine protest may have caused €100k of damage at Collins Aerospace in Cork, court told Palestine protest may have caused €100k of damage at Collins Aerospace in Cork, court told
Garda stock Cork motorist who assaulted garda at drink driving check jailed for three years
Irish leaders criticise social media platform X

X challenges media watchdog over handling of information from user complaints

READ NOW

Lunchtime News

Newsletter

Keep up with stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap and important breaking news alerts.

Latest

Most Read

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Brand Safety FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Examiner Echo Group Limited