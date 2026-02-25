Man charged with murder of Kerry farmer Michael Gaine

A man has been charged with the murder of Kerry farmer Michael Gaine, whose dismembered remains were found in a slurry spreader on his farm.

Michael Kelley, 54, was charged with murdering Mr Gaine at Carrig, Kenmare, Co Kerry, between March 20 and March 21.

Det Sgt Mark O’Sullivan of Killarney Garda Station told Tralee District Court that he charged Mr Kelley at Castleisland Garda Station today at 3.06pm.

Mr Kelley made no reply to the charge after caution, Det Sgt O'Sullivan said.

Judge David Waters remanded Mr Kelley in custody until March 4, when a book of evidence is to be served.

His solicitor, Pat Mann, was granted free legal aid.

Mr Kelley, of, no fixed abode, appeared before Tralee District Court today.

Gardaí explained to Mr Kelley that they were arresting him for the murder of Michael Gaine at Castleisland Garda Station today, and Mr Kelley told gardaí he understood the reason for his arrest, Det Sgt O'Sullivan told the court.

No application for bail can be made on a murder charge at the District Court, Judge Waters said.

He remanded Mr Kelley in custody to appear via video link at Tralee District Court on March 4.

Judge Waters said he will send Mr Kelley forward for trial on indictment to the Central Criminal Court.

Mr Mann handed a statement of means into the court.

The court heard that Mr Kelley receives €150 per week in Supplementary Welfare Allowance, and he was granted free legal aid.

Mr Kelley stood in silence with his hands clasped in front of him. He did not speak during the brief hearing.

His greying hair hung loose around his shoulders and he had a grey beard. He wore a rust-coloured sweatshirt and beige trousers to court.