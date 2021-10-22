How your phone can help create cool home interior looks

There are a number of paint selectors which utilise augmented reality to visualise a colour in your actual space.
Genius for measuring twice and cutting once if you have an Apple device, iHappy Carpenter is a five-piece carpenter’s toolkit, ideal for DIY and decorating jobs. It includes a plumb bob to verify the verticality of lines or walls; a surface level; a bubble level bar that’s a bit mesmerising, I have to say (desk toy alert); a steel protractor, measuring angles from 0 to 180 degrees, and a steel ruler, supporting both inches and centimetres.
By swiping it left and right, the ruler is capable of measuring things longer than your iPhone. Once calibrated, the plumb bob, surface level, and level bar can also be used as an inclinometer/clinometer (slope).
Free from the Apple Store. Some recent phones like the Galaxy S20 have level devices in the camera features. Take a look for bubble gauges and other helpers you may have filed away.
If you see a plant, tree or shrub in someone’s home, at a park, in a wood, or garden have you ever wondered what it is? Plant finder (from Picture This) is a brilliant AI visual search tool that can instantly ID over 10,000 species, allowing you to find the Latin name that will lead back to an order at the garden centre.
Over 70m users have already downloaded this little gem worldwide. The finder includes a growing guide and a care and disease facility. Imperfections on your plants are picked up by image and analysed, with treatments offered.
Interested in exploring 3D design software beyond the bald drop-and-drag planners? Useful for working out rooms or a single piece of furniture, try the free introduction from Sketch Up, with 10GB of cloud storage (sketchup.com) or Planner 5D, with over 6,000 decorative elements, infinite floor-plans and outdoor and indoor design capabilities (planner5d.com).
Look for 3D modes that allow you to move the design around in space, and snap-shot to ensure you have a record of your ideas, useful to take to an interior designer and/or architect.
Free, easy, and often over-looked for visual searching, Google Image Search, including Google Lens, is a fantastic tool for escaping static catalogues and looking up furniture, textiles, room-sets, styles, and even identifying odd collectables on the spot. It’s not perfect, but for visually similar images, it regularly surprises this analogue girl.
If you have a picture of more than about 300dpi resolution (the bigger the better for reproducing essential detail), you can create your own wall design with your phone camera and/or your PC. Borrow a DSLR if your phone camera is useless with a small MB capability.
A 3m wall demands 3000 pixels – over 20mb to deliver vivid detail from a reasonable distance. The image could be something from an online search, a family shot or something arty you photographed, for instance a collage of toffee-coloured autumn leaves on a walk — whatever.
Once uploaded, the host site will tell you if the shot is of sufficient quality in a Jpeg, Tiff, or PNG, and then will prompt you to give the dimensions of the space, and to choose a finish. There will be a dummy picture with, say, a sofa in the foreground to mock up the results, which will show any joins where the rolls of the mural meet.
A preview will allow you to move the image to lessen the impact of those vertical join lines.
Your local food suppliers are closer than you think and with a few taps you can find not only the best farmers’ markets in your area, but the producers who supply them. The mission of neighbourfood.ie, is to “bring the best produce to your table, support our incredible local food producers and build a community around delicious food.”