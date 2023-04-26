Home Q&A: What's the best budget shelving for my shower?

What new options are out there this season for budget shower shelving?
Hib art deco-style basket caddies, from €95, deluxebathrooms.ie.

Wed, 26 Apr, 2023 - 11:12
Kya deLongchamps

I am looking for ideas for something different in budget shower shelving. What new options are out there this season?

Where you don’t have the room or inclination for the latest fashions in lighted niches, shower caddies are having a bit of a design moment. 

First up is Joseph Joseph’s Capsule, which cleans up with a vertical four-element pocket design including a self-draining top shelf with a stainless-steel rail for soap bars and small bottles, and three angled pockets — ideal for sliding in larger shampoo bottles and shower gels. 

Joseph Joseph Capsule
Joseph Joseph Capsule

Two hanging hooks at the end provide storage for razors and sponges. €34.99 in white plastic. 

For something very classy, the Hib Traditional Baskets with removable trays (€95-€200) come in a variety of configurations and have an elegant set of horizontal adonised or black rails over brass in softly outlined balcony holders with a whisper of art deco. 

Hib art deco-style basket caddies
Hib art deco-style basket caddies

You'll even get  designs that double as a grab bar, suppliers include deluxebathrooms.ie

For a fixed shower panel, consider a hooked caddy with multiple baskets in water-resistant eco-friendly real bamboo. 

Bamboo hooked and over-door caddies
Bamboo hooked and over-door caddies

Position it carefully, so that it doesn’t clank rudely on the glass. Models from Wayfair and Etsy from €58.

Got a question for our Home team? Email Home@examiner.ie

Home Q&A: Is it worth investing in a steamer for my clothes? 

