Home Q&A: What's the best budget shelving for my shower?

Where you don’t have the room or inclination for the latest fashions in lighted niches, shower caddies are having a bit of a design moment.
First up is Joseph Joseph’s Capsule, which cleans up with a vertical four-element pocket design including a self-draining top shelf with a stainless-steel rail for soap bars and small bottles, and three angled pockets — ideal for sliding in larger shampoo bottles and shower gels.
Two hanging hooks at the end provide storage for razors and sponges. €34.99 in white plastic.
For something very classy, the Hib Traditional Baskets with removable trays (€95-€200) come in a variety of configurations and have an elegant set of horizontal adonised or black rails over brass in softly outlined balcony holders with a whisper of art deco.
You'll even get designs that double as a grab bar, suppliers include deluxebathrooms.ie.
For a fixed shower panel, consider a hooked caddy with multiple baskets in water-resistant eco-friendly real bamboo.
Position it carefully, so that it doesn’t clank rudely on the glass. Models from Wayfair and Etsy from €58.
