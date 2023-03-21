Home Q&A: Is it worth investing in a steamer for my clothes? 

Steamers inject steam into garments causing the fibres to swell.

This refreshes your clothes, removes wrinkles and shallow dirt, and kills bacteria that can cause them to smell.

They are a handy bit of kit for work clothes you don’t want to throw in the washing machine, and can be used on many items only suited to dry cleaning (check the label first).

A quality steamer will prolong the life of your clothes as they don’t go through the attrition of a full wet wash.

Check the run time, largely dependent on the power of the unit and its reservoir size.

THREE TOP PICKS

Part of the high-quality Steamery collection from Stockholm, the Cirrus 3 Iron Steamer Sage is a hybrid between a steamer and an iron, with a more powerful effect than a standard steamer.

It's available for €170 in a choice of three colours, and its entry-level steamer Cirrus 2 is €130. steamerystockholm.com.

The Tefal Access Steam Pocket is a compact steamer, ideal for travel.

It has plenty of punch at 1300w, has a generous 120ml reservoir (boiler) and comes with its own storage bag in a chic rose and gold; €60, currys.ie.

The Russell Hobbs 28370 Steam Genie 2-in-1 Garment Steamer features a little iron head that can be set to work to force out more stubborn wrinkles during a steaming cycle.

With 1700w of power in 10 minutes of steaming time, it’s an ideal dressing room companion; €65, argos.ie and harveynorman.ie.