Letters to the Editor: For and against Michael D Higgins' comments about neutrality

- 1. What model is being used for this consultative process, and what will be the model for the decision-making process which will follow?
- 2. Are there examples of where this model has been used before?
- 3. Will all submissions to the process, whether of public, private, corporate or of state origin, be made available to the public?
- 4. Will a full list of those involved in the exercise be made available to the public, including all contributors, experts, and consultants?
Summer solstice, tomorrow, is the longest day of the year or, as Met Éireann might put it, the day in the year with the greatest amount of daylight. We can expect, at least, 17 hours of daylight around summer solstice. The sun is at its highest over Ireland at this time of the year, delivering the warm weather and glorious sunshine of recent weeks.
Although the sun begins to slowly journey south, the next three months is the period when nature is most active in all its glory. The trees are in full foliage, plants and shrubs are blooming, hay and silage are being saved and the coastline and landscapes are at their finest and prettiest. It’s summertime and the living is easy. It’s the season for the glorious days of outdoor living. It’s a time to treat ourselves to 99s and ice-cold drinks.
The effects of global warming on Ireland’s summer are more apparent than ever this summer.
The sea around our coast is warming much faster, already reaching 15C in late May and likely to surpass 20C by August. Smacks of jellyfish, harbingers of warm water, are already basking off the Wild Atlantic Way.
Summer season is lasting longer and Mediterranean level temperatures are becoming the norm. Although the summer solstice is upon us, the good weather should keep our green and pleasant land blooming well into September. Make the most of it!
