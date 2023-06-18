Sea temperatures 5C hotter than normal off west coast due to marine heatwave

A marine heatwave off the west coast has led to a spike in sea temperatures up to 5C higher than normal, as Kerry cleans up after a sudden rain onslaught on Saturday.

While it is too early to link a single weather event to climate change, scientists have consistently warned that heatwaves in the sea can have impacts such as storms and floods locally.

The sudden downpours on Saturday after a period of relatively dry conditions exacerbated the run-off from the heavy rainfall, leaving businesses and streets flooded in Tralee.

It comes as a major climate change conference takes place in Dublin from Monday to Wednesday, with the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) and the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) unveiling their joint State of the Climate in Europe 2022.

The report is expected to make reference to marine heatwaves and their impact on Europe among other factors.

Teenage storm-watching student Colin McCarthy at the University of California Davis, who has become a highly respected extreme weather monitor among scientists on social media, observed what he called "one of the most severe storms on Earth" off Ireland's west coast.

The student of atmospheric sciences said water temperatures as high as 4C to 5C above normal, continuing the trend of a record-hot North Atlantic.

"At a global level, no ocean basin is seeing such widespread and intense marine heatwaves as the North Atlantic," he tweeted, with a range of scientists and environmental campaigners endorsing his findings.

"Sea surface temperatures have skyrocketed to above normal levels across nearly every major European sea in the last month, especially in the Baltic Sea, North Sea, and western Mediterranean Sea."

Storm warnings

Met Éireann continued to add counties to its storm warnings throughout the day, as Kerry counted the cost of the severe downpour that witnesses said came out of nowhere.

"Monday will be a showery day with misty conditions in places too. Scattered showers in the morning will become more widespread in the afternoon and evening, some turning heavy with thunderstorms and localised flooding possible," it said.

Thunderstorms are also possible running into Tuesday, it added, with sunshine and scattered showers projected for the rest of the week throughout the country.

Thousands of homes and businesses were left without power in the midlands on Sunday after lightning strikes in the early hours of the morning.

In Tralee, University Hospital Kerry (UHK) remains closed to visitors on Sunday after the flash flooding that affected access roads, entrance areas, and a number of departments.

Dunnes Stores in Tralee had to close on Sunday after it suffered roof damage during torrential rain. Picture: Domnick Walsh/Eye Focus

The town’s main Dunnes Stores at North Circular Store was also closed on Sunday after it suffered roof damage during the torrential rain which lasted for around 45 minutes.

The outgoing mayor of Tralee Cllr Mikey Sheehy said businesses were assessing the damage.

"The volume of water that fell was incredible. It lasted for around 45 minutes and it took around the same time for the waters to subside," he said.

Gullies and gutters could not deal with the volumes and buildings with flat roofs were badly affected, Mr Sheehy said, adding that most businesses, apart from those worst affected, would reopen on Monday.

The incoming mayor of Tralee, Cllr Johnny Wall said the floods were almost foot deep in areas of the town centre — and a bucket of water would have been collected in just seconds.

I never saw rain like it."

With no rain for up to five weeks in Tralee, sediment had hardened in the sewer and drainage pipes and wastewater system and the water had nowhere to go.

On Banna Beach, there was lightning and the coast guard in Valentia was alerted to organise assistance for two lifeguards.

The lifeguards were clearing the beach of bathers because of the lightning threat and were at the water’s edge when it struck alongside them, it is understood.

They were taken to University Hospital Kerry for observation.