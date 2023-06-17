Radio Highlights: Festival season in Cork, the summer solstice, Pride Month

SATURDAY

Opera Night, LyricFM, 7pm: Universal musician and former Brazilian Minister of Culture, Gilberto Gil, performs the world premiere of his opera Amor Azul ( Blue Love).

SUNDAY

Lyric Feature, LyricFM, 6.30pm: Morning, Noon and Night — Revisited: Returning for a new three-part series Regan Hutchins joins old friends and makes new ones as he hears how we're spending our mornings, noons and nights.

MONDAY

An Riordánach, R na G, 2.05pm: In the final programme in this mini-series on Cork poet Seán Ó Ríordáin, listeners get to know the man, and learn about some of his prose work.

The Neighbourhood, RTÉ Jr, 12.30pm and 7.30pm: Ciarán Hinds presents another wonderful story for the whole family — in 'The Big Clock', Izzy is determined to find a way of dealing with unfortunate timing and bad luck.

TUESDAY

Aistí ón Aer, R na G, 2.05pm: New writing in Irish, from writers including Aifric Ní Scolaí and Seathrún Sardinia.

The sun rises on the longest day of the year, near the Stone Circle in Grange, Lough Gur, Co Limerick in 2019: Ambient Orbit broadcasts live for this year's Summer Solstice; Wednesday, 5am; LyricFM. Picture: Keith Wiseman

WEDNESDAY

Ambient Orbit, LyricFM, 5am: Broadcasting live from the lakeside at Lough Gur, home to Ireland’s oldest and largest stone circle: live field recordings mixed with ambient music to evoke the atmosphere of solstice celebrations, folklore, and history, on the longest day of the year.

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Writer India Knight on her novel Darling ahead of her reading at the West Cork Literary Festival, on July 11, at Bantry's Maritime Hotel.

Tús Áite, R na G, 5pm: Coming from Street 66 bar in Dublin, to celebrate Pride month and commemorate 30 years since the decriminalisation of homosexuality in the Republic of Ireland — including appearances from Aerach Aiteach Gaelach, who capture the experiences of the gay community in Irish.

Ecolution, RTÉ Jr, 7pm: This week, Evie and crew look at Ireland’s rivers and waterways — how so many of them are in poor condition, and what we can do to serve them a lot better.

The Alternative, 2FM, 11pm: After a successful spell in the 1980s, Dublin band Blue in Heaven reconfigured for the '90s as The Blue Angels — Dan Hegarty speaks with vocalist Shane O'Neill about 1993's Coming Out of Nowhere album.

THURSDAY

Beo ón gCuan, R na G, 7pm: The second programme in a series of live concerts recorded in Stiúideo Cuan in An Spidéal — award-winning group Slide play contemporary and traditional music.

Carthanacht Chlíodhna, R na G, 8.30pm: Diarmuid disapproves of Clíodhna’s plan to raise the most money in one day in her quest to win Charity Shop of the Year in this week’s instalment in this comedy drama.

The Alternative, 2FM, 11pm: Live highlights of Mexican classical-guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela's April 2023 excursion to FIP studios in Paris, France — music from a band that found initial success in Ireland.

FRIDAY

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Broadcasting from RTÉ Cork for Cork Midsummer Festival, including Orla Barry on one-woman show Spin, Spin Scheherazade, and Amanda Coogan on her work with Cork Deaf Community Choir.

Lyric Live, LyricFM, 7pm: Paul Herriott broadcasts live from the West Cork Chamber Music Festival with the opening concert of the 2023 festival, from the library in Bantry House.