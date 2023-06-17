Radio Highlights: Festival season in Cork, the summer solstice, Pride Month

Universal musician and former Brazilian Minister of Culture, Gilberto Gil, performs the world premiere of his opera ( ).
Morning, Noon and Night — Revisited: Returning for a new three-part series Regan Hutchins joins old friends and makes new ones as he hears how we're spending our mornings, noons and nights.
In the final programme in this mini-series on Cork poet Seán Ó Ríordáin, listeners get to know the man, and learn about some of his prose work.
Ciarán Hinds presents another wonderful story for the whole family — in 'The Big Clock', Izzy is determined to find a way of dealing with unfortunate timing and bad luck.
New writing in Irish, from writers including Aifric Ní Scolaí and Seathrún Sardinia.
Broadcasting live from the lakeside at Lough Gur, home to Ireland’s oldest and largest stone circle: live field recordings mixed with ambient music to evoke the atmosphere of solstice celebrations, folklore, and history, on the longest day of the year.
Writer India Knight on her novel ahead of her reading at the West Cork Literary Festival, on July 11, at Bantry's Maritime Hotel.
Coming from Street 66 bar in Dublin, to celebrate Pride month and commemorate 30 years since the decriminalisation of homosexuality in the Republic of Ireland — including appearances from Aerach Aiteach Gaelach, who capture the experiences of the gay community in Irish.
This week, Evie and crew look at Ireland’s rivers and waterways — how so many of them are in poor condition, and what we can do to serve them a lot better.
After a successful spell in the 1980s, Dublin band Blue in Heaven reconfigured for the '90s as The Blue Angels — Dan Hegarty speaks with vocalist Shane O'Neill about 1993's album.
The second programme in a series of live concerts recorded in Stiúideo Cuan in An Spidéal — award-winning group Slide play contemporary and traditional music.
Diarmuid disapproves of Clíodhna’s plan to raise the most money in one day in her quest to win Charity Shop of the Year in this week’s instalment in this comedy drama.
Live highlights of Mexican classical-guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela's April 2023 excursion to FIP studios in Paris, France — music from a band that found initial success in Ireland.
Broadcasting from RTÉ Cork for Cork Midsummer Festival, including Orla Barry on one-woman show , and Amanda Coogan on her work with Cork Deaf Community Choir.
Paul Herriott broadcasts live from the West Cork Chamber Music Festival with the opening concert of the 2023 festival, from the library in Bantry House.