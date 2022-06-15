President Higgins 'overstepped the mark' with housing disaster comments

A constitutional law expert has said that President Michael D Higgins “overstepped the mark” in describing Ireland’s housing situation as a “disaster” and the country’s “great, great, great failure”.

In remarks made during a visit to the Tiglin charity’s facility for homeless youth at Jigginstown Manor in Kildare yesterday, the President made an impassioned speech where he said that the outlook was “getting darker” and that there had been an increase of homelessness among young people.

“It’s a real challenge, I have taken to speaking ever more frankly in relation to housing because I think it is our great, great, great failure,” he said.

It isn’t a crisis anymore — it’s a disaster.

“We have to really think about meeting the basic needs of people in a republic, be that food, shelter and education... Building homes is what’s important. It’s not to be a star performer for the speculative sector internationally or anything else.”

President Michael D Higgins with Jigginstown Manor resident John Akano and Tiglin chairman Aubrey McCarthy. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

He also criticised the state of accommodation for Travellers, calling it “immoral, wrong, [and] irresponsible” and made a direct appeal to county managers in councils to take action.

Seán Ó Conaill, law lecturer at UCC, said that there was a “very strong case” that the President overstepped the mark with his housing comments yesterday.

“He has a very limited constitutional role,” he said.

He can accept the resignation of a Taoiseach. He can ask the Supreme Court if a bill is constitutional. He shouldn’t be getting involved in things for the executive and the Government.”

Mr Ó Conaill said that predecessors such as Mary Robinson and Mary McAleese were often effective in “subtly getting their point across”, but that President Higgins had “pushed it” more than other presidents with the comments he had made.

On the other hand, it is extremely unlikely that members of the Government would openly criticise the President for such remarks, the constitutional law expert said.

If there is a back channel to make their feelings known, they might do it that way,” he said.

David Kenny, associate professor of law at Trinity College Dublin, said that while there is no strict constitutional rule that prohibits the President from commenting on issues, there was a long precedent whereby there would be a line between what a President would or would not say.

“What comes through that is a convention, because of the unique role the President has, and the role the President tries to occupy really above the politics of the Houses of the Oireachtas, it’s generally considered that the President wouldn’t weigh in on matters of active political controversy or be seen to criticise government policy and performance,” he said.

Mr Kenny said that the functions of the President requires a “very significant degree of political independence in their exercise”, and they have generally refrained from that kind of comment.

“It’s important to say it’s not a strict constitutional rule,” he added.

It’s a practice and a sense of an appropriate line for the President’s role.”

Responding to the President’s comments, a spokesperson for Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said that the minister “is very aware of the many challenges which exist in housing”, and pointed to targets contained within the Government’s Housing for All plan.

“Increasing supply of all types of housing — social, affordable purchase, cost rental, and private is at the heart of the Housing for All policy,” said the spokesperson.

“We need to get to a point where an average of at least 33,000 homes are being delivered each year, and that’s what the four pathways in Housing for All are focussed on.”

Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien. Picture: Cate McCurry/PA Wire

The minister’s spokesperson said that the positive trends are being seen in housing commencements, completions, and planning permissions, and that the plan contains 18 separate actions to tackle homelessness.

While yesterday's intervention was made in a forceful manner, this is not the first time the President has referenced the housing crisis publicly.

In 2018, during a speech at the Galway International Arts Festival, the President called for a wider debate about “all the constituent parts of our housing system”.