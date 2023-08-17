'Fantastic, happy boy' injured in Carrigaline collision passes away in hospital

The young boy who was injured after a collision between a car and the bike he was cycling in Carrigaline last Saturday has died.

The young boy was pronounced dead in Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) at Temple St in Dublin on Wednesday where he had been in critical condition since the collision on Saturday morning.

He suffered severe head and upper body injuries after he struck by a car while he cycled his bike on the Cork Road leading into Carrigaline at the Ballinrea roundabout at around 9.20am on Saturday.

He was rushed first by ambulance to Cork University Hospital and was later transferred by ambulance, under garda escort, to CHI at Temple Street where he was placed in an induced coma.

It is understood that he underwent emergency surgery and people in the town had been praying for his recovery. But in recent days, doctors performed a number of tests and scans on his brain and it is understood that his family had to make the heartbreaking decision on Wednesday to withdraw life support.

The young boy passed away some time later with his family at his bedside.

His family is originally from Portugal but they have been living in Carrigaline for some time. They are well-known and hugely respected in the town.

The boy, who was due back in school the week after next, was described by family friends as a “fantastic, happy boy.”

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

A spokesperson said: "Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Cork Road area near Carrigaline between 9am and 9.30am on Saturday 12 August 2023 are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station."

Four road deaths in 24 hours

It brings to four the number of people who have died as a result of collisions on Irish roads in the last 24 hours.

On Wednesday evening, a teenage girl passed away after a collision involving a pedestrian and a car in Limerick city.

Earlier that day, a male cyclist died after being involved in a road traffic crash in Clare, while a man passed away after falling from a truck in Carlow at around 1.30pm on Wednesday.

There have been 108 deaths on Irish roads so far in 2023 according to Garda statistics, though these do not account for two men killed at a rally event in Sligo.

That is an increase of 14 on this time last year - while the number of road collisions has also jumped from 103 to 90.

At the current rate, Ireland is on track for nearly 170 deaths on the roads this year. If that were to happen it would be the highest number since 2016.

The number of fatalities on the roads is up 10% on last year, with an increasing trend of deaths among passengers, motorcyclists and pedestrians.