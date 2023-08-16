Male cyclist killed in Clare crash

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward
Male cyclist killed in Clare crash

The N67 at Baunmore is currently closed pending a forensic examination of the scene and local diversions are in place. 

Wed, 16 Aug, 2023 - 19:12
Steven Heaney

A male cyclist has died after being involved in a road traffic crash in Clare on Wednesday afternoon. 

Gardaí remain at the scene of the collision involving a car and a cyclist that occurred shortly after 12.30pm on the N67 Kilkee to Moyasta road at Baunmore.

The male cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The N67 at Baunmore is currently closed pending a forensic examination of the scene and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling on the N67 in the Baunmore area between 12pm and 1pm have been asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information should contact Kilrush Garda station on 065 9080550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

More in this section

Lasting tribute erected to Cork's 'Lady of the Lough'  Lasting tribute erected to Cork's 'Lady of the Lough' 
Group behind planned closure of Cork nursing home pauses construction of new facility  Group behind planned closure of Cork nursing home pauses construction of new facility 
Watch: Dirty Dancing comes to Cork Watch: Dirty Dancing comes to Cork
GardaicollisionPlace: Clare
Summer weather July 31st 2023

Met Éireann issues status yellow rain warning for Cork and 18 other counties

READ NOW

Latest

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd