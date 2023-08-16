Male cyclist killed in Clare crash

A male cyclist has died after being involved in a road traffic crash in Clare on Wednesday afternoon.
Gardaí remain at the scene of the collision involving a car and a cyclist that occurred shortly after 12.30pm on the N67 Kilkee to Moyasta road at Baunmore.
The male cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
The N67 at Baunmore is currently closed pending a forensic examination of the scene and local diversions are in place.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward.
Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling on the N67 in the Baunmore area between 12pm and 1pm have been asked to make this footage available to gardaí.
Anyone with information should contact Kilrush Garda station on 065 9080550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.