Teenage girl dies following collision involving pedestrian and car in Limerick 

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward
Bank Place in Limerick City. Picture: Google Maps

Thu, 17 Aug, 2023 - 08:36
David Kent

A teenage girl has died following a collision involving a pedestrian and a car in Limerick city on Wednesday evening.

The collision took place in in the Bank Place area of the city at around 11.40pm.

The girl, who was the pedestrian, was taken to University Hospital Limerick with serious injuries, which she has since passed away from.

No one else was injured during the incident.

The road at Bank Place is currently closed with local diversions in place while garda forensics investigate the incident.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

A spokesperson said: "Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Bank Place area of Limerick city between 11pm and 11:45pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station."

Waterford primary schools first for 'no smartphones' 

