Man, 20s, dies after falling from truck while working in Carlow

A man has died in Carlow after falling from a truck during the course of his work.
The incident took place at approximately 1.30pm on Wednesday in the College Green area of Carlow town.
The man, aged in his 20s, suffered fatal injuries as a result of the fall.
Investigating gardaí remain at the scene, and the services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested. The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) have also been notified of the matter.
Gardaí have issued an appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.
"Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the College Green estate between 1:15pm and 1:45pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí," a spokesperson said.
"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station."