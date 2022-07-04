Watch: Tiger's roar and celebs galore as JP McManus Pro-Am tees off 

Just after 2pm on Monday, a sound erupted from the centre of Adare Manor’s impeccably manicured golf course.

Some might say it emulated a lion’s roar, but it was caused by a Tiger. And he’d come to play in Limerick’s greatest show, the JP McManus Pro-Am of 2022.

Undoubtedly, he was the main draw of the day, with his arrival causing a frenzy that even Niall Horan was probably taken aback by.

Tiger Woods was greeted by a cheering crowd at the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

The former One Direction star was one of JP’s famous friends teeing off in the name of charity today, with Belfast star Jamie Dornan and Hollywood royalty Bill Murray completing the celebrity ‘Adare Manor’ team.

Bill Murray, who was pictured at Limerick's All-Ireland semi-final clash with Galway on Sunday - alongside the competition's host and golfing star Adam Scott - told reporters he became involved in the Pro-Am after he played golf with Mr McManus.

"He beat me pretty badly, so I have been practising ever since."

Asked whether he was happy with Limerick's victory he quipped in his usual monotone: “Well, if they hadn’t won it would have been a sad day around here.”

Murray was the only member of the ‘Adare Manor’ team missing from the driving range before his 8.10am tee off this morning, with Mullingar native Niall Horan, a regular on the Pro-Am circuit, the first of the celebs to appear on the practice green.

The man once nicknamed ‘the golden torso’ (Jamie Dornan) was quick on his heels, doing some quick stretches before picking up a club, much to the delight of the female audience who had quickly gathered.

Asked how he was feeling about his game today, Dornan said he was fine on the range.

“But when you get out on the golf course it’s a different affair, different pressure,” he said.

Horan admitted he was feeling the nerves today — despite the fact he is well used to a crowd of thousands. Having played with Murray before, he knew he was in for “a good laugh.”

“It’s a day out, that’s for sure," Horan said. “He’s one of the greatest characters of all time so it’s going to be a good laugh.”

At this point, Dornan enquired as to whether there was any water available.

“I’ve water in my bag if you want some,” I said hopefully, contagious viruses far from my mind. He politely declined.

Having not been escorted from the premises at this point, I skipped alongside the Fifty Shades star as he made his way over to the first tee.

“Have you been out in Limerick?” I asked him, videos of Bill Murray’s musical performance in Charlie Malones clear in my mind.

“No, Limerick wouldn’t have me,” he quipped.

Niall Horan and Jamie Dornan formed part of the 'Adare Manor' Team. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

As we made our way off the driving range and through the slew of supporters gathering behind ropes, the calls for autographs started.

The Holywood man stopped and signed hats left right and centre, taking pictures and responding to calls of “good luck” and “how are the nerves.”

While he was otherwise occupied I made some small talk with his caddy, local lad Scott O’Brien.

How did you end up carrying the bag of one of Ireland’s top movie exports, I enquired.

“I’m a caddy here [in Adare] usually. There was a draw, so it was luck of the draw.”

And how’s he treating you I wondered? “He’s lovely. He’s a really nice guy, yeah,” he said, giving nothing away.

I didn’t ask whether he would have preferred to have been caddying for one of the world’s top golfers, many of whom arrived by helicopter over the weekend.

Apart from the celebrities, 11 of the top 12 players in the world were in attendance - including Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns, Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth

Also on the green today were Irish heroes Pádraig Harrington, Shane Lowry, Séamus Power and Leona Maguire.

Notably, the Cavan woman was flying the flag for the sisterhood on her own — when asked about it she said: "There was none the last time, so every year there is progress."