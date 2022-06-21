Watch: Bill Murray starts singsong as he pays visit to local Limerick pub

Did you see Bill Murray out for a few pints in Limerick?
Watch: Bill Murray starts singsong as he pays visit to local Limerick pub

Bill Murray in Limerick pub. Picture: Screenshot from video/Twitter

Tue, 21 Jun, 2022 - 22:22
Caitlín Griffin

Actor Bill Murray surprised the people of Limerick on Monday night by popping into a local pub in the city for a few pints.

Videos and pictures have been circulating on social media of the legendary Ghostbusters actor as he continued his visit around Ireland by stopping in the Treaty city.

Regulars at Charlie Malone’s Bar on Wolfe Tone Street in the city centre were treated to a singsong by the movie star who sang The Star of County Down. Murray was accompanied by JP McManus’s associate Paul Foley but it wasn't long before he befriended the bar.

Many even grabbed a selfie with the Groundhog Day actor.

Two girls spotted the movie star on O'Connell street and said Bill was "so so nice" and "a gas man."

The beloved Hollywood veteran was an avid viewer from the stands at Semple Stadium on Saturday afternoon as he took in the All-Ireland quarter-final double header in Thurles, where he was sat alongside JP McManus.

Read More

Bill Murray's latest Irish love affair? An All-Ireland hurling double-header at Semple Stadium

More in this section

Taoiseach challenged on Cork woman holding bake sale to fund 'life-saving' treatment Taoiseach challenged on Cork woman holding bake sale to fund 'life-saving' treatment
Parasite in Foynes drinking water could pose risk to public health  Parasite in Foynes drinking water could pose risk to public health 
Taller buildings and extreme weather events means Cork's fire service needs an overhaul Taller buildings and extreme weather events means Cork's fire service needs an overhaul
Watch: Bill Murray starts singsong as he pays visit to local Limerick pub

Two people rescued from boat off Cape Clear island

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 18, 2022

  • 4
  • 16
  • 21
  • 27
  • 45
  • 47
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices