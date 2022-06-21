Watch: Bill Murray starts singsong as he pays visit to local Limerick pub

Actor Bill Murray surprised the people of Limerick on Monday night by popping into a local pub in the city for a few pints.
Videos and pictures have been circulating on social media of the legendary Ghostbusters actor as he continued his visit around Ireland by stopping in the Treaty city.
Regulars at Charlie Malone’s Bar on Wolfe Tone Street in the city centre were treated to a singsong by the movie star who sang The Star of County Down. Murray was accompanied by JP McManus’s associate Paul Foley but it wasn't long before he befriended the bar.
Bill Murray on a night out in my hometown pic.twitter.com/5XlfGshDPB— Thomas Fleming (@DrTFleming) June 21, 2022
Many even grabbed a selfie with the Groundhog Day actor.
He asked if “Pigtown” was a comedy and then turned the script upside down.— Dan Mooney (@danielmoonbags) June 21, 2022
“Gotta show them we’re not too serious”. pic.twitter.com/7xoWnE1S16
Two girls spotted the movie star on O'Connell street and said Bill was "so so nice" and "a gas man."
Was waiting with Anna for a lift on O’Connell st in Limerick last night and said to her “that fella across the road is the head off Bill Murray” and guess who it feckin was lads pic.twitter.com/6FwJKej3rc— Siabh (@siabhbm) June 21, 2022
The beloved Hollywood veteran was an avid viewer from the stands at Semple Stadium on Saturday afternoon as he took in the All-Ireland quarter-final double header in Thurles, where he was sat alongside JP McManus.