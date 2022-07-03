Watch: Tiger Woods lands at Adare Manor ahead of star-studded JP McManus Pro-Am 

Tiger Woods arrives at Adare Manor, Limerick. Picture: Screenshot @DPWorldTour/Twitter

Sun, 03 Jul, 2022 - 15:18
Caitlín Griffin

Tiger Woods has landed in Limerick ahead of the start of Monday's JP McManus Pro-Am. 

The 15-time major winner arrived at Adare Manor by helicopter ahead of the 36-hole star-studded event which boasts an impressive line-up of world-famous golfers and major celebrities.

The tournament will be held on Monday and Tuesday where Woods will tee off in the first round at 2.05 pm with Michael Smurfit Jnr, Tony Smurfit Jnr and Sharon Smurfit.

Woods will then have a 1.45pm tee time for Tuesday's second round.

This will be Woods’ fourth appearance at the fund-raising event which has raised €140m for charitable organisations throughout Ireland's mid-west region since its inception in 1990.

Meanwhile, in Lahinch Co Clare, Jordan Spieth was videoed playing a round while a goat observed the three-time Major winner from behind him.

However, the well-known roaming goats at Lahinch Golf Club didn't distract Spieth, 28, from getting some important practice in as he prepares for the Scottish Open and The Open Championship at St Andrews this month.

