Explainer: The JP McManus Pro-Am — why are Tiger Woods and Jamie Dornan playing golf in Limerick this week?

What is it?

The JP McManus Pro-Am (a sporting event where both professional career athletes and amateurs compete) is a charity fundraiser that started in 1990 at Limerick Golf Club, with the aim of raising much-needed funds for charities and organisations in the Mid-West region. The event, which moved to Adare Manor in 2005, has traditionally taken place every five years, however, due to Covid-19, this week’s event is the first to take place since 2010.

Tiger Woods arriving at Adare Manor via Helicopter for the JP McManus Pro-Am. Picture: via Twitter @DPWorldTour

The primary purpose of the JP McManus Pro-Am is to raise money for charitable organisations. To date, over €140m has been raised and this figure is expected to rise by several million more this week.

Why is this year’s event of particular interest?

The sixth staging of the event is of particular interest as it's the first time the event has taken place since Adare Manor’s extensive renovations back in 2017 — which included a complete redesign and remodelling of its golf course, led by world-renowned course architect Tom Fazio. Adare Manor has also been announced as the setting for the 2027 Ryder Cup, so some of the pro golfers will surely want to make the most of this practice round…

Who is playing in it?

Some of the world’s top golfers, celebrities, businessmen, and a number of lucky local amateur golfers.

Former champion jockey Ruby Walsh at Adare Manor. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

It’s worth noting that players do not receive appearance fees for participating.

Who are the top golfers taking part?

JP McManus has managed to score some big fish, with 15-time major champion Tiger Woods the biggest draw.

Nine of the top 10 golfers in the world will also attend, including the current holders of the four major championships — Matt Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, and Collin Morikawa. Other big names include Cameron Smith, Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler, and Harold Varner III.

What about Irish talent?

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy, 2019 Open Championship winner Shane Lowry, and LPGA Drive On Championship winner Leona Maguire are some of the biggest Irish names at the event.

Top Irish golfer Leona Maguire takes time out for a picture at Adare Manor's driving range. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Former Irish Ryder Cup captains Pádraig Harrington and Paul McGinley will also be teeing up, alongside Séamus Power and rising Kinsale star John Murphy.

And the celebrities?

Bill Murray — who has been spotted out and about in Limerick in recent weeks — is the biggest name on the celebrity bill, followed by Belfast actor Jamie Dornan, former One Direction star Niall Horan, as well as Kian Egan, Shane Filan, and Nicky Byrne of Westlife. There will also be a number of sporting stars from non-golfing backgrounds taking part, including former English footballer and manager Harry Redknapp and his son Jamie Redknapp, former Scottish footballers Kenny Dalglish and Alan Hansen, former Chelsea footballer John Terry and former rugby union player Matt Dawson, who will be a familiar face to many having spent 18 years on the panel of BBC's A Question of Sport.

What is the format of the event?

Two events are taking place simultaneously: The JP McManus Pro-Am Individual and The JP McManus Pro-Am. The pros will compete in a 36-hole stroke play tournament over two days, while everyone else will participate in the 36-hole nett team event. The format will be a ‘Shamble’ (a version of a Texas Scramble) — the lowest single net score returned at each hole will be the team score. Tee times are available here.

Is there prize money at stake?

Yes. The prize fund for the pros totals €1m, with the top prize worth a cool €250,000. In the past, winners have donated the sum to charity. There is also prize money for the amateur team with the lowest score on both days.

How many are attending the event?

Adare Manor is expecting some 40,000 attendees who will all be wearing a cap adorned with the Manor’s logo to gain entry. Tickets have been sold out for weeks.

I don’t have tickets — can I watch it on TV?

The tournament is being shown on Virgin Media Two and Sky Sports Golf from 2pm on Monday and Tuesday.