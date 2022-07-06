Adare celebrating major cash boost in the wake of the JP McManus Pro-Am

Adare celebrating major cash boost in the wake of the JP McManus Pro-Am

The JP McManus Pro-Am was held at Adare Manor Hotel and Resort, which will host the 2027 Ryder Cup. Picture: Cian O'Regan

Wed, 06 Jul, 2022 - 20:00
David Raleigh

Local businesses are celebrating a massive profit spin-off from the JP McManus Charity Pro-Am in Adare.

Some €600,000 in pre-paid gift cards, which could only be used locally, was gifted to the partners of the pro-golfers taking part in this week's event

Famous names like Tiger Woods and Shane Lowry  played alongside celebrities like Niall Horan and Bill Murray in the successful showcase.

Billionaire JP McManus, who hosted the charity pro-am at his luxury Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort, dispatched 60 cards worth €10,000 each to the partners to help boost cash reserves in the tourist village.

And 20% of all purchases on the card system will go directly to midwwest charities supported by the JP McManus Foundation.

Kay Mulcaire, owner of high-end ladies clothing boutique Isobel said: “It’s to give back to the local economy, to spend in Adare. It’s Lotto for us, a great idea and JP just keeps giving back and back.” 

Kay Mulcaire is owner and manager of Isobel Boutique, Adare, Co Limerick.

“All the wives and girlfriends are coming in but they are not looking for VIP treatment, they’re really normal,” added Ms Mulcaire.

“We are nine months in advance for the stock, I mean we haven't a cashmere jumper left, and they’re not cheap.” 

Aisling Maher, who also runs a boutique of luxury clothes in the village, said the credit card initiative has been a “massive boost” following the Covid pandemic, and other businesses echoed this sentiment.

Located a stone’s throw from the manor, the Dunraven Arms Hotel, employing 100, and which has previously hosted members of the British royal family, is also cashing in on the buzz surrounding the Pro-Am.

Manager Hugh Murphy said: “It’s the profile it gives the village and it’s the media coverage, it’s been shown on Sky Sports and on Golf Pass, Virgin, so it is being shown in the US and it looks incredible on television. It’s not just the tournament’s two days, it is the long-term effect and we know we are very very lucky.” 

Adare Manor’s 18-hole championship course is scheduled to host the 2027 Ryder Cup  which will inject an estimated €200m into the local economy.

US pro golfer Tiger Woods said he would be touring Irish links over the coming days. Picture: Cian O'Regan

US golf icon, Tiger Woods, who is a personal friend of Mr McManus and who was the star attraction at the pro-am, said Tuesday that he would be touring Irish links courses over the next few days in preparation for his planned participation in the 150th Open Championship at the “home of golf” St Andrews, Scotland, from July 14-17.

