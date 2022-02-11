Gardaí hit notorious gang after shutting down its 'fortress'

In their search, gardaí recovered a powerful machine gun and an assault rifle along with 300 rounds of ammunition as well as €47,000 in cash.
Two firearms, 300 rounds of ammunition and over €47,000 in cash was seized during the operation that involved five units of the gardaí. 

Fri, 11 Feb, 2022 - 20:55
Cormac O’Keeffe

Gardaí believe they have taken the first step in dismantling a notorious drug gang that has terrorised a local community after shutting down its “stronghold”.

Sources said that in recent weeks two innocent families have had to dive for cover in their homes after shots hit one and an improvised bomb blasted shrapnel through the windows of another.

In a massive operation on Thursday night, a team of Garda units, backed by the force's elite intervention squad, searches nine houses and back gardens in Finglas, north Dublin.

This included what is described as a “little fortress” where the gang ran its drug operation on Ratoath Drive.

This gang, operated by a well-known local individual, known as ‘Mr Flashy’, has been in a long-running feud with a South Finglas gang.

Sources said the property targeted had bulletproof windows and doors and had an external CCTV system.

Gardaí knew the gang was accessing the house by the rear, by climbing over a "warren" of back gardens of neighbouring houses.

They also established that the gang had access to firearms, which they suspected were stored in nearby back gardens, which they could access quickly.

In their search, gardaí recovered a powerful machine gun and an assault rifle along with 300 rounds of ammunition as well as €47,000 in cash.

A number of security sources have described the machine gun as “unusual” for Ireland and one thought to be more common in North and South America.

The guns are being subjected to DNA, fingerprint, and ballistic examinations.

The seizures follow a spate of violent incidents in the feud, including shootings, bombings and the abduction and beating of a young man by the “fortress” gang.

The South Finglas gang is believed to be behind a number of petrol-bomb attacks on relatives of Mr Flashy, including his mother and aunt.

In the attack on the mother’s house, the gang threw a bomb over a back wall, but it landed in a neighbour's back garden.

The family inside thought that shots had come through their window but it was shrapnel from the explosion.

In another incident, gang members in the “fortress” opened fire at approaching rival gangsters, but some of the shots hit the home of an innocent family. 

They had children inside at the time and had to dive for cover.

Sources said the “fortress” gave the gang “a real sense of control over the community” and now that it was shut down, gardaí believe it is the first step in dismantling them.

Gardaí investigating Dublin crime gang seize sub-machine gun and cash

Place: Finglas
