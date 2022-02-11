Gardaí investigating Dublin crime gang seize sub-machine gun and cash

Two firearms, 300 rounds of ammunition and over €47,000 in cash was seized during the operation that involved five units of the Gardaí. Picture: An Garda Síochána

Fri, 11 Feb, 2022 - 08:34
Michelle McGlynn

Nine addresses in Dublin, suspected of being used by criminal gangs, have been searched by Gardaí.

Two firearms, including a sub-machine gun, have been seized in Finglas, while the city council has taken possession of a number of the properties.

After a number of serious incidents related to ongoing criminal activity in the Finglas area in recent weeks, Gardaí carried out the searches yesterday.

The nine addresses are suspected of being utilised by a west Dublin crime gang.

Two firearms, 300 rounds of ammunition and over €47,000 in cash was seized during the operation that involved five units of the Gardaí.

Dublin City Council has taken possession of and boarded up a number of the properties.

An incident room has been set up at Finglas Garda Station and Gardaí say they will continue to maintain high visibility and community patrols in the area.

