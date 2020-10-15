Revenue seizes €45,000 cash at Rosslare Europort

Revenue has seized €45,635 cash at Rosslare Europort, as a result of routine profiling and with the assistance of detector dog Flynn.

The seize took place on Tuesday when Revenue officers topped a vehicle from boarding a ferry to Cherbourg in France.

The seize was made with the assistance of detector dog Flynn. Picture: Revenue

The cash is suspected to be the proceeds of, or intended for use in, criminal activity and is detained by Revenue in accordance with proceeds of crime legislation.

Four people were questioned in relation to the crime and investigations are ongoing.

Today, Gorey District Court granted a three-month cash detention order in relation to the seizure.

Revenue is appealing for businesses or individuals with information regarding smuggling or shadow economy activity to contact it on 1800 295295.