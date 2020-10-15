Gardaí seize drugs and cash in Cork raid

Gardaí seize drugs and cash in Cork raid

Gardaí seized the drugs and cash after the search of a house in Bantry. Picture: Gardaí

Thu, 15 Oct, 2020 - 14:27
Ciarán Sunderland

Gardaí in Banty, Co Cork have seized cash and drugs after the search of a house last night. 

Just after 9pm, Gardaí from the Bantry District Drugs Unit under warrant searched a house on Glengarriff Road. 

The search discovered €1,800 in cash along with €4,400 of suspected cocaine and €1,000 of suspected cannabis herb. 

Gardaí uncovered mixing agent and a weighing scales as well. 

All suspected drugs have been sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

No arrests have been made to date but Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry. 

The seized cash and drugs totaled €7,200. 

