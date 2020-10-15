Gardaí seize drugs and cash in Cork raid

Gardaí in Banty, Co Cork have seized cash and drugs after the search of a house last night.

Just after 9pm, Gardaí from the Bantry District Drugs Unit under warrant searched a house on Glengarriff Road.

The search discovered €1,800 in cash along with €4,400 of suspected cocaine and €1,000 of suspected cannabis herb.

Gardaí uncovered mixing agent and a weighing scales as well.

All suspected drugs have been sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

No arrests have been made to date but Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.

The seized cash and drugs totaled €7,200.