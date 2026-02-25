Taoiseach hits out at Sinn Féin for opposing multi-billion Ukraine loan

The Taoiseach has said opposing a €90 billion EU loan for Ukraine would amount to backing the country’s surrender to Russian aggression.

On the fourth anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Micheál Martin said it was “extremely important” to show solidarity with Ukraine.

It comes after Sinn Féin opposed the EU loan to Ukraine, which includes €60 billion in military funding.

At the weekend, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said two Sinn Féin MEPs voted against it because “we also know that spending tens of billions more of taxpayers’ money on more and more weaponry is not the way to resolve this conflict”.

“The full international effort has to be around diplomacy, peacemaking, there has to be a diplomatic and political solution arrived at.”

Speaking on Tuesday, Mr Martin said Sinn Féin’s approach was “tantamount to asking Ukraine to surrender” and that Russia would “be thrilled” with that approach.

He said: “It’s the fourth anniversary of a horrific and savage war started by Russia, violating the UN Charter, and it’s extremely important that we all show solidarity with Ukraine, that we reject the violation of the United Nations Charter and the appalling loss of life that has occurred as a result of this war.

“I would really strongly condemn Sinn Féin’s approach, which, if it was to be adopted by the government and all governments in Europe, would be tantamount to asking Ukraine to surrender to this Russian aggression.

“Because without the 90 billion euro loan, Ukraine would simply, from a financial point of view, collapse and couldn’t keep going – not just in terms of defending its own people, but in terms of actually the budget, the day-to-day living within Ukraine, that 90 billion and substantial elements of that is essential for the budgetary sustainability of Ukraine.

“It beggars belief really that Sinn Féin wants Europe to abandon Ukraine at this particular point in time, because the actual impact of not putting forward that loan would be the surrender of Ukraine.”

Asked about whether Sinn Féin was trying a different, non-militarised approach to resolve the conflict, Mr Martin said “that’s victory for Russia”.

He added: “Russia would be thrilled with that approach, absolutely delighted.

“Europe pulls the rug from under Ukraine just at a critical moment. I think that the happiest person in the world, if the Sinn Féin policy was to be adopted, would be President Putin.

“I mean that sincerely, because it needs the funding, first of all, to defend citizens, and it needs money for its budgetary wherewithal on an annual basis.

“The issue here is, does Russia want peace? President Trump and the US had brokered talks, Ukraine has entered into talks, Ukraine is anxious for peace, Ukraine has shown a willingness for peace.

“There is no sense that we have the same commitment from President Putin and Russia.”

Ms McDonald said Sinn Féin “unequivocally condemns” Russia’s aggression and stands “in solidarity” with Ukrainians.

She added: “Ireland has a proud tradition of supporting peacebuilding, humanitarian action and the rule of law.

“Ireland must continue to be a strong, independent voice for the peaceful resolution of disputes and for the primacy of international law.

“Sinn Féin supports sustained humanitarian, financial and political assistance to Ukraine, including support for reconstruction and the protection of vital public infrastructure and services.”