Safety audit sought at Stryker plants following two incidents

A full safety audit at Stryker’s plants in East Cork is being sought after one of the sites was evacuated yesterday.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Authority was launched yesterday after the activation of a fire alarm at the Tullagreen facility in Carrigtwohill.

A spokesman for Cork County Council said: “Cork County Council’s Midleton and Cobh Fire Brigades responded and the fire was quickly brought under control. The building was evacuated and there are no reports of injuries.”

Yesterday’s incident came just a week after a mini explosion at the company’s Anngrove plant in Carrigtwohill on April 18.

A 41-year-old man is still recovering after receiving serious burn injuries in that incident, which occurred as he and another man worked on the roof of the building.

Siptu members employed at the Stryker plants in Carrigtwohill have called for a full safety audit.

“Our members are seriously concerned about their safety and want to see immediate action taken by the employer and the Health and Safety Authority to ensure the company’s obligations to provide a safe working environment are being fully met,” said Siptu sector organiser Neil McGowan.

“There are three Labour Court recommendations stating the company should engage with Siptu on these sites and it is no longer tenable for it to continue to refuse to deal with the chosen representatives of its staff.”

Siptu manufacturing division organiser Greg Ennis said his organisation had previously written to senior management about workers’ health and safety concerns about at the Stryker sites in Carrigtwohill.

Workers were evacuated after the fire alarm was activated at the Tullagreen facility.

“Regrettably, Stryker management in Carrigtwohill have refused to even recognise our correspondence, let alone respond to it positively,” he said.

A Stryker spokesperson told the Irish Examiner that all employees were evacuated according to its safety procedures.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the local authorities are conducting further investigations and we have sent employees home for the remainder of their shift.” The spokesperson added that Stryker is “committed to a safe and healthy work environment” at all of its facilities.