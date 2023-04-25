Investigation underway following incident at Stryker plant in Carrigtwohill

An investigation is underway following an incident at a Stryker plant in Carrigtwohill on Tuesday.
It is understood smoke was seen coming from the rooftop of the Tullagreen plant after 9am this morning. However, it is understood there was no fire at the premises.
It comes as a man is still recovering after receiving serious burn injuries in an incident at the company’s Anngrove plant in Carrigtwohill a week ago. The 41-year-old man suffered burn and blast injuries in a mini explosion as he and another worked on the roof of the building.
During Tuesday's incident, Cork County Fire Service and gardaí were called to the scene at around 9.30am.
A spokeswoman for the Health and Safety Authority confirmed it was aware of the incident and is investigating.
A spokesman for Cork County Council said: “Cork County Council’s Midleton and Cobh Fire Brigades responded and the fire was quickly brought under control. The building was evacuated and there are no reports of injuries.”
Gardaí said the incident had not been escalated into a major emergency.