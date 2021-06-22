Rise in clerical abuse allegations in the last year

There has been an increase in the number of clerical abuse allegations according to the National Board of Safeguarding Children in the Catholic Church.

It has confirmed that allegations rose from 116 in the year to March 2020, to 134 in the year to March 2021.

Although a majority of the allegations related to dead clergy, 10 are retired, nine are or were in prison, eight have left the order they were in when they were alleged to have carried out the abuse, and four are still serving in the Church.

By far, the largest source of complaint was of sexual abuse, accounting for some 68 of the 134 allegations made last year.

Of the 134, 42 were diocesan priests and 92 were members of religious orders.

The body’s annual reports notes: “The quality of information shared by Church bodies with the National Board has been negatively and significantly affected by the way in which the GDPR requirements of the EU are being interpreted.

“When a diocese or religious order notifies the National Board of an allegation against a cleric or non-ordained religious, no name or other identifying information is provided.

“This means there is no way for the National Board to establish whether there is more than one allegation against any particular notified individual, or whether a complainant has alleged that more than one person has abused them.

“Because of the severe limitations that exist in analyzing and interpreting such information, what is presented here is simply the raw data that the National Board has received in the twelve months being reported on.”

The annual report also reveals that the financial resources available to the national office for the year decreased by more than 40% in real terms, which led to staff salaries being reduced by 20%.

The report notes: “Staff continued their work under new emotional and financial pressure, and they made themselves available in response to increasing demand for services while increasing their outputs.

“It is not entirely clear why there was such an increase in demand, but it may have been because safeguarding personnel in some dioceses and religious orders were placed on leave.”

The overall increase was from 260 advice requests in 2019/20 to 392 in 2020/21.