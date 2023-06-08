Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, June 8

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

State to pay €1.5m to EU for failure to accommodate 350 asylum seekers: The Government is to offer to pay €1.5m to the EU because it cannot provide accommodation to an additional 350 asylum seekers, a memo going to Cabinet will outline today. >>READ MORE.

Late-night pharmacy openings under threat: Pharmacies are increasingly ending their late-night services and are also reducing their weekend opening hours due to the financial pressures they currently face, the Irish Pharmacy Union (IPU) has warned. >>READ MORE.

Traffic moves along Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in New York, amidst smokey haze from wildfires in Canada. Smoke from Canadian wildfires poured into the US East Coast and Midwest on Wednesday, covering the capitals of both nations in an unhealthy haze, holding up flights at major airports and prompting people to fish out pandemic-era face masks. Picture: AP Photo/Andy Bao

US hit by smoke from out-of-control wildfires across the border in Canada: Smoke from Canadian wildfires poured into the US east coast and mid-west on Wednesday, covering the capitals of both nations in an unhealthy haze, holding up flights at major airports, postponing Major League Baseball games and prompting people to fish out pandemic-era face masks. >>READ MORE.

National lab still not processing CervicalCheck samples after March 'temporary pause': The National Cervical Screening Laboratory is still not processing CervicalCheck samples following a "temporary pause" of its work in March. >>READ MORE.

Two released from Central Mental Hospital after 44 years: Two people were discharged from the Central Mental Hospital (CMH) last year after being detained there for an average of 44 years, according to an official report. >>READ MORE.

West Ham fans fight riot police in Prague after Europa Conference League win: West Ham fans clashed with riot police in Prague after setting off flares as they celebrated winning the Europa Conference League on Wednesday night. >>READ MORE.

Teddy McCarthy and Bill Hennessy in the All Ireland Hurling Final Kilkenny vs Cork in 1992. Picture: ©INPHO

Michael Moynihan: There could only ever be one Teddy McCarthy: At a time when Cork swaggered across all codes and sports, and outrageous feats were common currency, Teddy McCarthy was first among equals, both ferocious competitor and inimitable stylist in Gaelic football and hurling. >>READ MORE.

Rory McIlroy tries to make sense of golf's unpalatable new reality: Nobody in the world has been more supportive than Rory McIlroy in standing up for the interests of golf’s established order in the face of unprecedented disruption and hostility. >>READ MORE.

Richard Hogan: Helping them — and you — to survive exam stress: It can be very challenging trying to support an exam-stressed child. So, here are a few tips... >>READ MORE.

TV review: Cork fisherman meets 'the salt of the earth' in Faraway Fields: Johnny Walsh undertakes a journey to see if he can survive in one of the world’s poorest countries: The Republic of the Gambia off the west coast of Africa. >>READ MORE.

A generally bright start with some good spells of sunshine but it will become rather hazy later as cloud continues to build from the south.

Staying dry though with highest temperatures of 16C to 23C. Coolest in the east with a light easterly breeze.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

