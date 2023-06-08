Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, June 8

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.
A generally bright start with some good spells of sunshine but it will become rather hazy later as cloud continues to build from the south.
Staying dry though with highest temperatures of 16C to 23C. Coolest in the east with a light easterly breeze.
Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.
Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.