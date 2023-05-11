Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, May 11

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Almost 2,000 calls to parents' helpline over violent and aggressive children: Physically violent and aggressive children were the biggest single cause of calls to Parentline from worried parents in 2022. >>READ MORE.

HSE had 'impossible task' in trying to procure ventilators during covid, says CEO: The head of the HSE has said the health service faced an “impossible task” in trying to effectively procure covid ventilators at the beginning of the pandemic. >>READ MORE.

Former President Donald Trump (Evan Vucci/AP)

Donald Trump says sexual assault case was ‘fake’ and calls January 6 ‘beautiful day’: Former US president Donald Trump repeated his claims the 2020 election was rigged and claimed a court ruling of sexual assault against him was “fake” as he made a town hall appearance on CNN. >>READ MORE.

Irish trawler owners asked to install cameras for EU fishing regulations project: Irish trawler owners are being asked to voluntarily install remote onboard monitoring cameras that will one day be used to record potential breaches of EU law. >>READ MORE.

A quarter of older Irish renters expect to do so for the rest of their lives: A quarter of older Irish people renting expect to remain doing so for the remainder of their lives, according to a new report. >>READ MORE.

Ireland's rainy day funds: What are they and how much money is in them?: Targeting 'serious fiscal challenges on the horizon,' how will Ireland's sovereign wealth fund this compare to existing investments? >>READ MORE.

GAAGO CONTROVERSY: The streaming service has been a big talking point in recent weeks. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Ian Mallon: GAAGO set to earn €10m for GAA and RTÉ this year: GAAGO should achieve an extra 100,000 sales from domestic customers alone. >>READ MORE.

Consumer Corner: Taking a green approach to your finances: There’s more to going green than recycling and cutting back on plastic. Going green on your finances can help you save a lot of money and there are a lot of ways you can do this. >>READ MORE.

Ireland in 50 Albums, No 15: Tatitum, by Auto Da Fé (1985): Gay Woods and Trevor Knight got plenty of radio play and a helping hand from Phil Lynott in the lead-up to their only studio album. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Showers will become widespread this morning, heaviest across the eastern half of the country with spot flooding possible.

Drier and sunnier intervals will increase in the northwest this afternoon but frequent showers will persist elsewhere, with thunderstorms possible in the east and southeast.

Top temperatures of 13C to 16C. Light winds in the north and east, with moderate to fresh northwesterly winds elsewhere.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

