Ian Mallon: GAAGO set to earn €10m for GAA and RTÉ this year

AMID all of the shouting about streaming the one important detail that has not been revealed by RTÉ and the GAA is just how much their GAAGO joint venture is forecasted to earn this year.

In a detailed analysis of the potential value of the platform, The Pitch forecasts that the service should bring in an extra €6m in new subscriptions, on top of an expected €4m in sales overseas.

GAAGO should achieve an extra 100,000 units of sale from domestic customers alone, by the time its rights coverage for this season comes to an end at the All-Ireland quarter-final phase.

In an interview with this column, the new Head of GAAGO Noel Quinn said that first-year commercial revenues are “absolutely on target” for a service which will only “grow and grow”.

Quinn stopped short of revealing what those targets are, and is instead “reserving judgement on (the numbers) until at least the season end, but (we) are happy with them to date”.

What we already know from GAAGO’s last set of accounts, it reported an increase in subscriptions by almost half for 2021 (+46 per cent) - rising to €2.86m.

Another 46% increase for 2022 would bring that number past €4m.

In building its domestic audience this year GAAGO should be targeting more than 100,000 new subscriptions – consisting of subscribers who pay for one-off matches and season bundles.

Noel Quinn didn’t confirm or deny our 100,000 metric – which is based on a conservative number of those who stream significant GAA matches prior to GAAGO’s launch for this season and other data.

To get this number we’ve taken the best available streaming versus traditional broadcast figures from last year’s All-Ireland hurling final between Limerick and Kilkenny, where an average television audience of 774,000 viewers watched on RTÉ television, with another 113,000 streaming on the RTÉ Player.

This growing digital audience – up 20% on those who streamed the 2021 final - accounts for an additional 14.5% chunk of ‘traditional’ on top of TV viewers.

Using 14.5% as the most accurate breakdown of digital vs analogue for GAA, let’s now look at the number of subscribers to Sky’s various paid-for bundles in Ireland – 700,000.

Let’s say that the same percentage who watch Sky Sports on television uses the network’s streaming service – SkyGo – for key Premier League football matches and other live main events – that number also works out at around 100,000 – or 101,500 to be exact.

It is important to emphasise that Sky doesn't share its SkyGo numbers, and that a subscription-based platform (SkyGo) versus a free-to-air model (RTÉ Player) represent different types of consumers – although both are very clearly digital audiences.

So sticking with approximately 100,000 as a base number for those who stream Gaelic games and key sports in this country, GAAGO has to be targeting similar levels of engagement – remember Croke Park didn’t confirm this number but did say it was using comparisons.

Trying to work out how many of these customers are casual, one or two game only, subscriptions or bundle subscribers is a trickier scenario with these various tranches of Early Bird (€59.99), Yearly (€78.99) and single purchases (€14.99 per game) making up the overall customer-base.

While we don’t know the breakdown of single subscription units sold vs bundle offerings, let’s keep to an average of the two subscription packages (€69.49) and round downwards to €60 per subscriber (x 100,000), from which you get €6m.

This €6m on top of the existing €2.86m (plus estimated 46% growth rate for 2022 - €4.17m) comes in at just over €10m – and this is the number GAAGO is likely aiming for in total.

Wherever that number settles it will represent a significant return, however Noel Quinn believes the real value comes through the variety of games on offer - 39 fixtures on GAAGO against 14 matches on a traditional broadcaster.

That broadcaster was Sky Ireland, which walked away from 11th-hour negotiations last October, accelerating the launch of the GAA’s digital platform in Ireland – but not ahead of time insists Quinn.

“Sometimes you just have to rip off the band aid,” the marketing and broadcast executive explained.

“Personally I think it’s the right audience and the right time but ultimately this is something that GAA management who signed off on this and they wouldn’t have done that if they didn’t feel the time was right.”

Despite RTÉ and the GAA’s caution to declare forecasts, Quinn did declare: “It’s going really well, but of course I would say that to you - from a production perspective and from a presentation point of view things are going extremely well.

“The Commercial element is absolutely on target and from a technology perspective - yes we have and will have technical issues - but we are rolling out the service across AppleTV, Amazon Prime, Google and ROKU to allow viewers get it on the big screen and people want that – we are well aware of that.

“We’re certainly happy with our numbers, and as you know the GAA repurposes 83% of all revenue and GAAGO is part of that, so I believe there is goodwill towards (the service) and it will only grow and grow.”

There certainly is no goodwill from politics, with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Tánaiste Micheál Martin and Minister of State for Sport Thomas Byrne leading the charge for free-to-air.

With such railing by political leaders, there will undoubtedly have to be tweaks ahead, but the service is simply too valuable for a reversal of strategy and it simply has too many loyal customers to underwrite.

***

Miami nice – But Vegas will be even richer as F1 takes over US sports

LAST weekend 270,000 Formula One fans attended the F1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix over the entire weekend of action, or an average of 90,000 patrons per day.

The price for a weekend pass for the event was on average $645, down from $1,000 last year with demand a little bit lighter than the inaugural event.

While the race was not an entire sell-out over the three days, the numbers were still impressive – but not as extraordinary as what’s about to come at a first-ever Las Vegas Grand Prix later this year.

At Sin City next November, general admission prices are staggering, with up to $2,000 for basic admissions on authorised F1 travel sites.

Access to the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team Grandstand will set you back just over $2k – for a seat and a gift bag with branded team merchandise - while a similar price awaits for the Alfa Romeo F1 TeamStake Grandstand – with goodie bags also included.

But what if you want a bit of corporate hospitality?

A Trackside Suite, three-day pass with a room at Caesar's Palace Las Vegas Hotel and Casino will set you back €14,195 per person.

For that you get a seat situated directly after Turn 4, covered and with hospitality, as well as access to more food and drink trackside, where gourmet bites and premium level drinks come included with added entertainment from DJs, and if you don’t mind – magicians.

But let’s go back to Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium for a moment, and the event marked one of the most lavish corporate events in history with the unveiling by Dolphins owner Stephen Ross of his 190,000 square foot paddock club, at a cost of $100m.

There, celebrities and personalities including Jeff Bezos, Tom Cruise, Elon Musk, Roger Federer, Serena Williams and Patrick Mahomes spent race day enjoying the ultimate corporate experience.

Applications open for €14m in sports energy support scheme

THE ongoing energy crisis has seen the reopening of the Government scheme to provide funding across all sports to meet costs.

The Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin and the Minister of State for Sport and Physical Education, Thomas Byrne, have declared the application process for the Sports Energy Support Scheme open for business.

The process for the remainder of the original €35m Fund, which was secured as part of Budget 2023, will see applications from National Governing Bodies (NGBs) and Local Sports Partnerships (LSPs) agreed by July, with funds distributed shortly afterwards.

So far, €21 of the original fund has been given out through Sport Ireland-recognised organisations, to support more than 2,000 affiliated clubs and facilities.