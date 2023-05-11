HSE had 'impossible task' in trying to procure ventilators during covid, says CEO

The head of the HSE has said the health service faced an “impossible task” in trying to effectively procure covid ventilators at the beginning of the pandemic.

Chief executive Bernard Gloster will tell the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that HSE staff had had to “deliberately over order” when it came to ventilators in order to secure the necessary volume and supply, “knowing that cancelling later and managing the financial risk would be factors that might arise”.

The HSE is appearing before the PAC to discuss a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG) into the procurement of ventilators during covid, a report which produced a number of damning findings when published late last year.

The C&AG discovered that no business case had been prepared in terms of the figure of 1,900 ventilators which the HSE had deemed necessary to procure in the months of March and April 2020.

The report further stated that despite that figure of 1,900 agreed by the HSE, the health service had, in fact, placed orders for almost 3,500 machines at a total cost of €129m — nearly twice the number approved by the Department of Health.

'Seriously misleading'

The C&AG also described as “seriously misleading” the manner by which the HSE updated its financial overseer, the Department of Public Expenditure, regarding what actual money had been spent on acquiring the life-saving machines, given advance payments for ventilators not yet received were not included in those updates.

In his statement to the PAC, Mr Gloster is expected to say that the process undertaken at the beginning of the pandemic to acquire ventilators from heretofore unknown suppliers, most notably from China, equated to “ebay style bidding wars”.

“Normal purchasing and sourcing practices did not apply,” Mr Gloster will say. “Payment in advance was effectively mandatory, even then, with no guarantee it would secure delivery.”

“Assessing requirements for volume of products including ventilators was an impossible task with no realistic predictability models in the early months,” Mr Gloster will tell the committee, adding that “a greater level” of risk in terms of procurement had to be shouldered at the time in order to mitigate “the very real risk to the public” from covid-19.

Mr Gloster will also deliver an updated figure of €22.3m in terms of the money yet to be refunded by the newly-established suppliers who entered into deals with the HSE in March and April of 2020.

Some €12.1m of that figure relates to attempts by the HSE to enforce arbitration awards previously agreed with those suppliers, with the HSE still “in pursuit” legally of the remaining €10.3m.

The outstanding refund figure includes a figure of €10.3m paid over to festival management company Roqu, which had delivered 72 ventilators from China, more than half of which failed testing and were never used.