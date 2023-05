Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examinernewsdesk.

Congregation leader 'utterly appalled' by anti-migrant activist's video: The video was recorded by anti-migrant activist Derek Blighe after photographs were circulated online last week of what he described as “a bus full of African men” who were “dropped off and sent into the property” >>READ MORE.

Climate change will lead to increased premiums, insurance companies warn: The Government has been warned that climate change will lead to significant rises in the cost of home and commercial property insurance, as the current model for assessing flood risk is no longer workable >>READ MORE.

Punished not just for war crimes but also for ‘failing’ as a woman: When, at the surrender of the Third Reich, General Eisenhower visited Buchenwald concentration camp, he was so stunned he announced that he wanted every American unit to see what he had seen. >>READ MORE.

Majority of respondents to public consulation back deer cull: A public consultation has overwhelmingly called for a cull of deer on biodiversity grounds. >>READ MORE.

Almost 60,000 learner drivers face 10-month wait for tests: Those in Dún Laoghaire in Co Dublin face the longest wait for a slot, at 46 weeks, meaning it would be March next year before they will receive an appointment for a test. >>READ MORE.

Property guru who sourced homes for the rich and famous, including Graham Norton, is selling up: This time Stephen Jeffery is pitching his own Argideen home and it's in fine shape >>READ MORE.

O'Connor: 'The boys got a bit of solace coming into the group': Kerry boss Jack O’Connor and teammate Seán O’Shea expressed their support for the Clifford brothers, who lost their mother Ellen at the weekend. >>READ MORE.

Sex File: She only wants quickies with me: "Withholding sex in a marriage is often one partner’s attempt to tell the other that something is wrong. Your wife may be feeling angry, depressed or emotionally disconnected.">>READ MORE.

In Pictures: Brendan Gleeson, Andrew Scott, Sharon Horgan and more arrive at the IFTAs: Cast members from The Banshees of Inisherin, Derry Girls, Bad Sisters, Kin and more were among those lining out for the Irish Film and Television Awards on Sunday evening >>READ MORE.

TRAFFIC AND WEATHER ROUND-UP

Today will begin with a mix of showers and sunny spells.

Some of the showers are expected to become heavy and possibly thundery, with a risk of spot flooding.

Highest temperatures of 15C to 19C, in a moderate south to southwest breeze.

