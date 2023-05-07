In Pictures: Brendan Gleeson, Andrew Scott, Sharon Horgan and more arrive at the IFTAs

Siobhán McSweeney arrives on the red carpet ahead of the 20th Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) Awards ceremony at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre. Picture: Damien Eagers/PA Wire A car is submerged in flooding along the quays in Dungarvan. Photo: Damien Storan.



Andrew Scott pictured at the Irish Film and Television Awards (IFTA) 2023 at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre. Picture: Brian McEvoy A car is submerged in flooding along the quays in Dungarvan. Photo: Damien Storan.



Jessie Buckley arrives on the red carpet ahead of the 20th Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) Awards ceremony at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre. Picture: Damien Eagers/PA Wire A car is submerged in flooding along the quays in Dungarvan. Photo: Damien Storan.



Brian Gleeson and Brendan Gleeson pictured at the Irish Film and Television Awards (IFTA) 2023 at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre. Picture: Brian McEvoy A car is submerged in flooding along the quays in Dungarvan. Photo: Damien Storan.



Alisha Weir with parents Mark and Jenny pictured at the Irish Film and Television Awards (IFTA) 2023 at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre. Picture: Brian McEvoy A car is submerged in flooding along the quays in Dungarvan. Photo: Damien Storan.

