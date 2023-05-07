O'Connor: 'The boys got a bit of solace coming into the group'

Kerry boss Jack O’Connor and teammate Seán O’Shea expressed their support for the Clifford brothers, who lost their mother Ellen at the weekend.
O'Connor: 'The boys got a bit of solace coming into the group'

The Kerry team stand for a minutes silence in memory of Ellen Clifford - mother of David and Paudie. Pic: ©INPHO/Bryan Keane

Sun, 07 May, 2023 - 20:39
Eoghan Cormican

For a family so embedded in the GAA, David and Paudie Clifford honoured their late mother, Ellen, in one of the most appropriate and fitting ways they knew how.

The Clifford brothers, having lost their mother to illness earlier in the weekend, made themselves available to the green and gold cause for Sunday’s Munster football final.

The hand they lent in Kerry’s 84th provincial success was a strong one. David supplied 2-6, his brother assisting for the first of those goals. Paudie himself got in on the goal act in the second period, finishing their fifth and final green flag.

“The boys got a bit of solace coming into the group this morning because they are very supportive of each other and very tight as a unit,” said Kerry boss Jack O’Connor.

“It was just fantastic that they played so well. David came away with 2-6 and Paudie obviously got his goal in the second half. A great way to honour their mother.

“The boys handled it well. I am delighted that it worked out.” 

Ellen Clifford (nee O’Shea) passed away over the weekend after a long battle with illness. As well as sons David and Paudie, she is survived by her husband Dermot and daughter Shelly.

Mrs Clifford is originally from Ballymacelligott and herself hails from a strong GAA family. She was in Croke Park with her family for Kerry’s 38th All-Ireland title last July and again earlier this year for Fossa’s maiden All-Ireland Club JFC final success against Stewartstown Harps.

The Clifford brothers' teammate, Seán O’Shea, accepting the RTÉ man of the match award on David's behalf, paid a warm tribute to the grieving pair and their family.

“It puts sport in perspective. There are a lot more important things than football and we are lucky to be able to come out here and express ourselves on a given day.

“It’s been an incredibly tough day for the two boys. It shows their character to come out and play like they did and give their all.

We’re thinking of the two lads, Dermot, and Shelly, and all the extended Clifford and O’Shea families.

“You couldn’t ask for better teammates. That's them, that's their family. They’re football, they are Kerry to the core, that’s the way they were brought up and raised. It’s a credit to them, we will really row in behind them now and give them the support they need.”  

More in this section

Kerry v Clare - Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Final Goal-happy Kerry rout Clare in one-sided Munster final 
Galway football mourns All-Ireland winner Joe Young Galway football mourns All-Ireland winner Joe Young
Cork SFL: Nemo beat 'Haven to extend winning-run Cork SFL: Nemo beat 'Haven to extend winning-run
Cork celebrate winning 7/5/2023

Rebels deny Déise to maintain minor supremacy

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd