O'Connor: 'The boys got a bit of solace coming into the group'

For a family so embedded in the GAA, David and Paudie Clifford honoured their late mother, Ellen, in one of the most appropriate and fitting ways they knew how.

The Clifford brothers, having lost their mother to illness earlier in the weekend, made themselves available to the green and gold cause for Sunday’s Munster football final.

The hand they lent in Kerry’s 84th provincial success was a strong one. David supplied 2-6, his brother assisting for the first of those goals. Paudie himself got in on the goal act in the second period, finishing their fifth and final green flag.

“The boys got a bit of solace coming into the group this morning because they are very supportive of each other and very tight as a unit,” said Kerry boss Jack O’Connor.

“It was just fantastic that they played so well. David came away with 2-6 and Paudie obviously got his goal in the second half. A great way to honour their mother.

“The boys handled it well. I am delighted that it worked out.”

Ellen Clifford (nee O’Shea) passed away over the weekend after a long battle with illness. As well as sons David and Paudie, she is survived by her husband Dermot and daughter Shelly.

Mrs Clifford is originally from Ballymacelligott and herself hails from a strong GAA family. She was in Croke Park with her family for Kerry’s 38th All-Ireland title last July and again earlier this year for Fossa’s maiden All-Ireland Club JFC final success against Stewartstown Harps.

The Clifford brothers' teammate, Seán O’Shea, accepting the RTÉ man of the match award on David's behalf, paid a warm tribute to the grieving pair and their family.

“It puts sport in perspective. There are a lot more important things than football and we are lucky to be able to come out here and express ourselves on a given day.

“It’s been an incredibly tough day for the two boys. It shows their character to come out and play like they did and give their all.

We’re thinking of the two lads, Dermot, and Shelly, and all the extended Clifford and O’Shea families.

“You couldn’t ask for better teammates. That's them, that's their family. They’re football, they are Kerry to the core, that’s the way they were brought up and raised. It’s a credit to them, we will really row in behind them now and give them the support they need.”