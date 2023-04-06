Government planning new maximum sentence for assaulting gardaí

The Department of Justice says it will also support legislation to increase sentences for assault causing harm and conspiracy to murder.
Justice Minister Simon Harris: 'We will invest in recruitment, training, and technology, and progress new legislation to help An Garda Síochána'. Picture: PA

Thu, 06 Apr, 2023 - 00:05
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

A new maximum sentence for assaulting gardaí as well as new powers for guards to implement antisocial behavoir orders (ASBOs) are among the goals for the Department of Justice for 2023.

The 2023 Justice Plan states that a consultation will take place which could see new powers given to gardaí to enforce ASBOs and says that work to increase the maximum sentence for assaulting a peace officer to 12 years will be continued.

Under the priority of tackling crime, the plan says that the department will support legislation to increase sentences for assault causing harm and conspiracy to murder, as well as actioning the long-established commitment to creating standalone offences of stalking and non-fatal strangulation.

The plan also sets out proposals to increase access to justice by enacting the Family Court Bill and the implementation of the Family Justice Strategy as well as the establishment of the Gambling Regulation Authority and an overhaul of how judges are appointed.

The department also aims to remove the legal barriers that prevent domestic violence victims from remaining in their homes and "examine how to allow An Garda Síochána issue removal orders to take offenders out of the home in high-risk cases".

The plan also aims to have a first decision on international protection cases within three months, as well as "identifying additional measures that can be put in place to prevent travel (working with relevant stakeholders) by those with no permission to enter Ireland".

Mr Harris says that the plan contains "an ambitious number of actions to be achieved over the course of the year".

"A key priority will be to continue to support An Garda Síochána in protecting our communities from crime through increased resources and a stronger and more diverse Garda service," he said. 

"We will invest in recruitment, training, and technology, and progress new legislation to help An Garda Síochána as they do their vital job protecting us."

