Morning Briefing: Top stories on on Tuesday, April 4

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR MORNING DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Landlord exodus could see 15,000 tenancies lost by year's end: The exodus of landlords from the private rental sector could result in the loss of 15,000 tenancies this year alone, new data has revealed >>READ MORE.

Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York, Monday, April 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Donald Trump to surrender to history-making criminal charges: An extraordinary moment in US history is scheduled to unfold in a Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday as former president Donald Trump, who faces multiple election-related investigations, will surrender to face criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments. >>READ MORE.

Fergus Finlay: Poor political decisions leaving lifetime scars on public psyche: I can’t recall when an Irish government last sat down to make an important decision, knew they were going to hurt an awful lot of people, and went ahead anyway >>READ MORE.

Cork student who had cannabis grow-tent at home avoids jail: A horticulture student who believes cannabis should be legalised has avoided jail for having a fully operational grow-tent at his home where he was cultivating over €8,000 worth of cannabis. >>READ MORE.

DoF study finds benefits in switching, but bank experts give mixed response: A sharp rise in the price of crude oil could mean motorists will pay more for their petrol by the end of the month, while a rise in wholesale gas prices may delay cuts in utility bills for households and businesses.>>READ MORE.

Surge in crude oil and gas prices reignites concerns for motorists and utility bills: A sharp rise in the price of crude oil could mean motorists will pay more for their petrol by the end of the month, while a rise in wholesale gas prices may delay cuts in utility bills for households and businesses.>>READ MORE.

Munster Rugby Squad

Mike Prendergast: Munster will be ready for return to South Africa: Munster will aim to channel their hurt from a painful Champions Cup exit into a URC play-off push as preparations begin immediately for next week's return trip to South Africa >>READ MORE.

What happens when the US president comes to visit Ireland?: Here to celebrate 25 years of relative peace in Northern Ireland, Biden is expected to take time out to visit ancestral homes and landmarks in both Mayo and Louth, thus following in a tradition started by the first Irish-American president, John F. Kennedy. >>READ MORE.

Succession recap: Nothing says Roy family like a knife in the back: It’s the fourth and final series of Succession and, as ever, the Roys are keen on knifing everyone in the back. If a close family member ends up with a blade between the shoulders, so much the better >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Early morning rain and drizzle will mostly die and it will become mainly dry. Early this afternoon, rain will develop in the west and will gradually spread eastwards across the country. The east and southeast will stay dry until after dark. Highest temperatures of 11C to 14C with moderate to fresh southerly breezes.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.