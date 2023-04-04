Landlord exodus could see 15,000 tenancies lost by year's end

The exodus of landlords from the private rental sector could result in the loss of 15,000 tenancies this year alone, new data has revealed.
The RTB figures, covering three months when the eviction moratorium was in place, show 43% of NoTs were in Dublin and 11% were in Cork.
Almost 17% of NoTs were issued to renters because either the landlord or their family was moving into the property, while 697 NoTs were due to a breach of tenant obligations.
Charities and opposition TDs have again urged the Government to reintroduce the eviction ban, which expired on Saturday. They have also called for clarity on a number of measures the Government said it would put in place to protect tenants facing eviction, such as the tenant-in-situ scheme.
The Irish Property Owners Association said it is clear from the RTB figures that a combination of excessive regulatory and financial burdens are creating an environment in which many private landlords have no option but to sell their properties.