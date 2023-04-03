Succession recap: Nothing says Roy family like a knife in the back 

It’s the fourth and final series of Succession and, as ever, the Roys are keen on knifing everyone in the back. If a close family member ends up with a blade between the shoulders, so much the better.

Episode one focused on the aftermath of hard-tackling patriarch Logan ruthlessly outflanking his kids. He had sold the family conglomerate Waystar Royco behind their backs. They, in turn, had tried to take revenge by buying old media empire PGM from under his nose – a deal that merely confirmed that they have more cash than sense.

But in instalment two, the terrible trio of Shiv, Kendall and Roman are circling back to their father’s deal with GoJo and its horrific tech mogul boss Matsson.

Sarah Snook in episode two of the final season of Succession.

Shiv and her allies are convinced they can disrupt the agreement by arguing her father is selling Waystar for less than it’s worth.

Meanwhile, Kendall receives a chilling call from Matsson saying that he’ll walk away if the Waystar board pushes for more cash. It is an ultimatum he chooses to keep to himself.

Also keeping secrets is Roman, whose been texting Logan on the QT. The communications don’t seem to go beyond birthday salutations – but so much for the children cutting ties with their dad.

In other words, having briefly joined forces, Shiv, Kendall and Roy are all working their own angles. Shiv wants to ally with Waystar shareholder Sandi Furness – abetted by the loathsome Stewy - and squeeze her father.

Alexander Skarsgard plays Matsson in Succession.

Kendall, for his part, is completely fine with bringing down the wrath of Matsson. And Roman is in the alarming position of appearing to have a lingering emotional connection with his father.

The Roys' dealing-making and low-key betrayals unfold against the backdrop of idiot eldest brother Connor's countdown to his wedding with Willa.

She breaks down and storms away at the pre-wedding drinks, leaving Connor bereft. Only one thing will salve his broken heart – karaoke. He drags his siblings out – and they try to be there for him whilst debating how and if they should sabotage the GoJo takeover.

Across town, Logan is reflecting on life after Royco. He’ll still have ATN, his Fox News-esque hate-mongering cable channel. He’s spending more and more time in the newsroom, prompting Greg to put in a terrified call to Tom. “It’s like Jaws if everyone worked for Jaws.”

Tom, who is nominally running ATN, tries to smooth things over with Logan. Instead, he finds himself agreeing to give Logan’s assistant and maybe girlfriend Kerry an audition as anchor. She’s terrible – but who wants to tell Logan that?

Greg is the plausible patsy put up to it by Tom. He claims the focus groups aren’t loving what she’s doing. She demands to know what focus groups he’s talking about. He stutters and she essentially says she will destroy him if it turns out he was making it all up.

Alan Ruck as Connor in Succession.

Logan isn’t around to witness this, however. He’s caught up with the kids at karaoke. He makes a qualified, half-hearted apology about selling their inheritance out from under them but says that life after Waystar gives them all a chance at a fresh start.

Connor returns to his apartment where, shockingly, Willa is waiting and vaguely pleased to see him. Roman is meanwhile summoned for a confab with his dad.

Logan is meeting Matsson the next day and has pushed back the board vote on the deal. He wants Roman along. “Smart people know what they are,” says Logan. “I need you.”

That will mean skipping Connor’s wedding - but Roman doesn’t even have to think about it. It’s another betrayal at the end of the episode that confirms the Roys are not only the most dysfunctional family on TV but that, when it comes down to it, they’re hardly a family at all.