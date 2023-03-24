Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, March 24

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR MORNING DASHBOARD

Here are the stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

KERRY BABIES CASE

Two arrested on suspicion of murder over Kerry baby’s death in 1984: A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder in the Kerry Babies case. Gardaí announced that the pair had been arrested in relation to the discovery of the body of a baby boy at White Strand, Caherciveen, Co Kerry, April 1984. >>READ MORE.

White Strand near Cahersiveen, Co Kerry where the body of baby John was washed up. Picture: Dan Linehan

Archive: Baby John exhumed by gardaí as part of investigation into 1984 death: The remains of a baby who was found dead on a Kerry beach in the 1980s were exhumed by gardaí on September 14, 2021. >>READ MORE.

How the shocking treatment of Joanne Hayes changed Ireland: The cruel humiliation of Joanne Hayes at the Kerry Babies Tribunal may have helped bring about profound reform in this country. >>READ MORE.

TOP STORIES

Dr Deirdre Lundy, Sallyanne Brady, Katie Ridge, Aveen Bannon, Loretta Dignam, and Joanne Healy at the launch of the National Menopause Summit. Picture: Marc O'Sullivan

Woman who lost mother to suicide seeks supports for menopausal women: Sallyanne Brady, who lost her mother to suicide during early menopause, used the National Menopause Summit to demand greater supports for menopausal women battling depression. >>READ MORE.

de Valera’s former Cork school converted into apartments by charity: A former Christian Brothers School in Charleville, Co Cork, has been transformed into nine social housing apartments by the Peter McVerry Trust. >>READ MORE.

Alison O’Connor: Micheál Martin was right to speak up on homeschooling: Depriving your children of the opportunity to play, to socialise, to make lifelong friends, to prepare them for real life, has never sat easy with me. >>READ MORE.

Rishi Sunak and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, announcing the deal last month. Picture: Dan Kitwood/PA

Brexit deal set for formal sign-off: Rishi Sunak’s Brexit deal for Northern Ireland will be formally signed off on Friday at an official meeting in London, amid hopes that better UK-EU relations can see benefits in other areas. >>READ MORE.

Judgment due in Graham Dwyer murder case appeal: A court is due to decide on an appeal by architect Graham Dwyer against his conviction for the murder of childcare worker Elaine O’Hara. >>READ MORE.

Public meeting over court challenges to Aughinish expansion set for tonight: A public meeting about the second of two High Court challenges to the expansion of the Aughinish Alumina in Limerick is to be held in Limerick tonight. >>READ MORE.

RAZOR'S EDGE: Assistant coach Ronan O'Gara and head coach Scott Robertson during a Crusaders Super Rugby Captain's Run in 2019. Picture: Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

Ronan O'Gara: Not the time to turn my world upside down again: Scott Robertson's appointment as All Blacks head coach is thrilling but we've done the family thing in a different hemisphere. >>READ MORE.

Irish Teacher: Are the 'bouncy castle Catholics' hurting our school system?: In one country, teachers in most schools can be hired and fired based on their beliefs. Teachers in that country, whatever their nationality, cultural heritage or faith, must conform to a single faith. They can’t opt-out. It is part of their job. That country is Ireland. >>READ MORE.

Charlie Bird and his dog Tiger: extending the hand of friendship to those who need it. Pic: Fergal Phillips Photography.

Charlie Bird: There is no way I could make it to the top of Croagh Patrick again: It's almost a year since Charlie Bird scaled the 'Reek' along with thousands of supporters to raise funds for two charities close to his heart. We catch up with the retired RTÉ journalist who continues to 'extend the hand of friendship' despite his life-limiting illness >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Very strong winds in the west and southwest with gales on coasts. Some coastal flooding likely around high tides with widespread heavy showers through the day, merging to longer spells of rain at times, with brief brighter periods.

Chance of hail or lightning in heavy downpours and highest temperatures of 8C to 12C.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.