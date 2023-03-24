Public meeting over court challenges to Aughinish expansion set for tonight 

Aughinish Alumina wants to expand its red mud bauxite residue disposal area, which is currently so big the so-called ‘red lakes’ can be seen from space
Public meeting over court challenges to Aughinish expansion set for tonight 

The red mud waste by-product lakes at the Aughinish Alumina refinery on the Shannon Estuary, near Foynes, Co Limerick. They can be seen from space. Picture: Neil Michael

Fri, 24 Mar, 2023 - 02:00
Neil Michael

A public meeting about the second of two High Court challenges to the expansion of the Aughinish Alumina in Limerick is to be held in Limerick tonight.

The 1,485-acre plant wants to expand its red mud bauxite residue disposal area, which is currently so big the so-called ‘red lakes’ can be seen from space.

Futureproof Clare (FPC), who are organising the meeting, is one of a number of organisations objecting to plans to, among other things, raise the lakes by 12 metres. FPC, who describe themselves as grassroots environmental justice campaigners, is hoping to create more awareness about what they claim are the  environmental and social impacts of the plant. 

FPC spokesperson Sinéad Sheehan said: "We are organising a public meeting to bring together people who would like to learn more about why Futureproof Clare want to stop the waste disposal area at Aughinish from being expanded. We have organised for  legal and environmental experts to speak at the meeting."

Threat to wildlife

The group cite safety concerns about the proposed expansion to the alumina refinery, including concerns for habitat and wildlife.

FPC also claims the cumulative effect of the facility over the 40 years it has been operating is not being properly assessed in the company’s application to expand until 2039.

Points raised by objectors to the plans include concerns about the impact of the plant on bottlenose dolphins.

Dublin’s Harcourt Street-based planners Tom Phillips & Associates, who act on behalf of Aughinis

h Alumina Ltd, “strongly dispute” those and other environmental impact claims. 

They said: "It is also noted that commentary in relation to dolphin health do not directly relate to operations at Aughinish Alumina but rather to the general operation of industry in general.

They also point out, in response to other environmental claims, that “there is no evidence that heavy metals concentrations are elevated” in the area around the plant.

The planners also insist “there is no evidence of toxic impacts” on dolphins or birds in and around the area from the plant on Aughinish Island, Askeaton.

Aughinish Alumina also disputes a claim repeated by FPC — in its submissions

to the planning application — that “all you need is a combination of high tides in the estuary and an hour of prolonged rainfall and you have a potential disaster”.

The planning consultants point out that “no assessment or calculations were provided” to back up that claim.

They also point out that “in accordance with the EU regulations, no threshold is exceeded for any of the hazard properties” and the bauxite residue “is non hazardous” and “does not present a radiation hazard” to the surrounding environment.

The public meeting will take place 6pm in the Schumann Building, University of Limerick this evening.

The event will also be live streamed via the Futureproof Clare facebook account.

Read More

Aughinish owner Rusal may face end of $16bn aluminium contract

More in this section

De Valera’s former Cork school converted into apartments by charity De Valera’s former Cork school converted into apartments by charity
Cork developer says housing policies working as plans lodged for huge apartment complex Cork developer says housing policies working as plans lodged for huge apartment complex
'Anger and anxiety' over lifting of eviction ban to fuel Cork protest 'Anger and anxiety' over lifting of eviction ban to fuel Cork protest
evironmentWildlifeindustrypublic consultationPlace: IrelandPlace: LimerickPlace: FoynesPlace: AughinishPerson: Sinead SheehanOrganisation: Aughinish AluminaOrganisation: Futureproof ClareOrganisation: Tom Phillips & AssociatesOrganisation: University of Limerick
<p>The two defendants cannot be named to protect the anonymity of the victim. File picture</p>

Schoolgirl raped by two teens in Kerry 'tried to kill herself slowly'

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd