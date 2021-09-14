Baby John exhumed by gardaí as part of investigation into 1984 death 

Baby John was exhumed at Holy Cross Cemetery in Caherciveen and taken to the morgue at University Hospital Kerry
The grave of the Kerry baby named John in Holy Cross, Cemetery, Cahersiveen, Co Kerry. File picture Dan Linehan

Tue, 14 Sep, 2021 - 20:04
Steve Neville

The remains of a baby who was found dead on a Kerry beach in the 1980s were exhumed by gardaí today.

Baby John was exhumed at Holy Cross Cemetery in Caherciveen and taken to the morgue at University Hospital Kerry as part of the ongoing investigation into the case.

The exhumation commenced at first light and was conducted on foot of a ministerial order granted in accordance with the Coroners Act 1962 as amended.

Baby John was found dead on White Strand beach in 1984.

Joanne Hayes was wrongly accused of the baby’s murder and in 2020 she and her family settled an action against the State over the events which became known as the Kerry Babies case.

A statement revealed that the exhumation was carried out by gardaí from Killarney District, assisted by gardaí from the Garda Technical Bureau, a forensic anthropologist and relevant personnel from Kerry County Council and the Health Service Executive.

The Coroner for South Kerry has been kept advised, gardaí added.

The remains of Baby John were reinterred at Holy Cross Cemetery this afternoon.

Gardaí added that they believe there are members of the public who have information on the case.

They are appealing for anyone who has information to come forward.

Investigating gardaí can be contacted at Killarney Garda Station at 064 6631222, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

